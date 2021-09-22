NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/22

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Cowboys

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Patriots

Raiders

  • Raiders signed OT Jackson Barton off of the Giants’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Raiders released LB Marquel Lee. (NFLTR)

Ravens

Saints

Texans

Titans

Vikings

