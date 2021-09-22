NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/22

49ers
- 49ers signed RB Chris Thompson and DL Eddie Yarbrough to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released TE Jordan Matthews from their practice squad.
Bills
- Bills signed OT Bobby Hart to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed LB Micah Kiser off of the Rams’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Broncos promoted RB Damarea Crockett to their active roster.
- Broncos placed OLB Bradley Chubb on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed LB Pita Taumoepenu to their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns signed WR Davion Davis to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed WR Antonio Brown on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed CB Mazzi Wilkins to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed CB Holton Hill to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys placed LB Keanu Neal on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed C/G Jonotthan Harrison and OT Foster Sarell to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants released RB Dexter Williams from their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed CB Nevin Lawson. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars placed TE James O’Shaughnessy on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets placed LB B.J. Goodson on the retired list. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed OL Isaiah Williams to their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions signed CB Daryl Worley to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Lions placed CB Ifeatu Melifonwu on injured reserve.
- Lions signed K Ryan Santoso to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots signed OL Jake Eldrenkamp to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed OT Jackson Barton off of the Giants’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders released LB Marquel Lee. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed CB Linden Stephens to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed DB Jordan Miller and LB Wynton McManis to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans promoted QB Jeff Driskel to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Texans promoted K Joey Slye to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans promoted DL Naquan Jones to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed DL Andrew Brown to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings signed RB Ameer Abdullah to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Vikings placed CB Harrison Hand on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
