NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/28

Bears
- Bears signed WR Reggie Roberson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills signed CB Xavier Rhodes and OT Prince Emili to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed WR Kaylon Geiger to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers placed DE Joey Bosa and OT Rashawn Slater on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chargers signed WR Jason Moore and TE Richard Rodgers to their active roster.
- Chargers signed WR John Hightower to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs are signing K Matthew Wright and LB Elijah Lee to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs signed CB Nazeeh Johnson to their active roster.
Eagles
- Eagles signed OT Roderick Johnson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed DB Fabian Moreau to their active roster.
- Giants placed WR Sterling Shepard on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed DB Olaijah Griffin and WR Makai Polk to their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets signed OT Mike Remmers to their practice squad.
- Jets released WR Diontae Spencer from their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers signed CB Corey Ballentine to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers re-signed LB Arron Mosby to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens re-signed CB Daryl Worley to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed CB DaMarcus Fields to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed WR Keith Kirkwood to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks placed RB Travis Homer on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed CB Xavier Crawford to their active roster.
- Seahawks signed Godwin Igwebuike and FB Cullen Gillaspia to their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans signed OLB/DE Gerri Green to their practice squad.
