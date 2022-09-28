NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/28

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

  • Bears signed WR Reggie Roberson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Bills

Buccaneers

Chargers

Chiefs

Eagles

Giants

  • Giants signed DB Fabian Moreau to their active roster.
  • Giants placed WR Sterling Shepard on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Giants signed DB Olaijah Griffin and WR Makai Polk to their practice squad.

Jets

Packers

Panthers

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Titans

  • Titans signed OLB/DE Gerri Green to their practice squad. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply