Here’s our 2022 restricted free agent tracker, which will show the RFAs that have been tendered contracts and what it would cost in terms of draft compensation for another team to sign them away.

“ROFR” = right of first refusal, no compensation attached

The list will be updated to show who has been signed.

Player Position Team Compensation Olamide Zaccheaus WR ATL ROFR Ryan Bates C BUF ROFR Fred Johnson T CIN ROFR D’Ernest Johnson RB CLE ROFR Malik Reed LB DEN ROFR Allen Lazard WR GB 2nd Ashton Dulin WR IND ROFR Andrew Wingard DB JAX ROFR Matt Gay K LAR 5th Travin Howard LB LAR 7th Dallin Leavitt DB LV ROFR Nik Needham DB MIA 2nd Greg Joseph K MIN ROFR

Jakobi Meyers WR NE 2nd Shy Tuttle DT NO ROFR Deonte Harris WR NO 2nd Eddy Pineiro K NYJ ROFR Mike White QB NYJ 5th Nate Herbig G PHI ROFR Marcus Allen LB PIT 5th Robert Spillane LB PIT ROFR Phil Haynes G SEA 4th Azeez Al-Shaair LB SF 2nd Daniel Brunskill G SF ROFR Joey Slye K WAS ROFR