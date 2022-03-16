Here’s our 2022 restricted free agent tracker, which will show the RFAs that have been tendered contracts and what it would cost in terms of draft compensation for another team to sign them away.
- “ROFR” = right of first refusal, no compensation attached
The list will be updated to show who has been signed.
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Compensation
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|ATL
|ROFR
|Ryan Bates
|C
|BUF
|ROFR
|Fred Johnson
|T
|CIN
|ROFR
|D’Ernest Johnson
|RB
|CLE
|ROFR
|Malik Reed
|LB
|DEN
|ROFR
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|GB
|2nd
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|IND
|ROFR
|Andrew Wingard
|DB
|JAX
|ROFR
|Matt Gay
|K
|LAR
|5th
|Travin Howard
|LB
|LAR
|7th
|Dallin Leavitt
|DB
|LV
|ROFR
|Nik Needham
|DB
|MIA
|2nd
|Greg Joseph
|K
|MIN
|ROFR
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|NE
|2nd
|Shy Tuttle
|DT
|NO
|ROFR
|Deonte Harris
|WR
|NO
|2nd
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|NYJ
|ROFR
|Mike White
|QB
|NYJ
|5th
|Nate Herbig
|G
|PHI
|ROFR
|Marcus Allen
|LB
|PIT
|5th
|Robert Spillane
|LB
|PIT
|ROFR
|Phil Haynes
|G
|SEA
|4th
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|LB
|SF
|2nd
|Daniel Brunskill
|G
|SF
|ROFR
|Joey Slye
|K
|WAS
|ROFR
