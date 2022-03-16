2022 Restricted Free Agent Tracker

By
Nate Bouda
-

Here’s our 2022 restricted free agent tracker, which will show the RFAs that have been tendered contracts and what it would cost in terms of draft compensation for another team to sign them away.

NFL Logo

  • “ROFR” = right of first refusal, no compensation attached 

The list will be updated to show who has been signed.

 

 

Player Position Team Compensation
Olamide Zaccheaus WR ATL ROFR
Ryan Bates C BUF ROFR
Fred Johnson T CIN ROFR
D’Ernest Johnson RB CLE ROFR
Malik Reed LB DEN ROFR
Allen Lazard WR GB 2nd
Ashton Dulin WR IND ROFR
Andrew Wingard DB JAX ROFR
Matt Gay K LAR 5th
Travin Howard LB LAR 7th
Dallin Leavitt DB LV ROFR
Nik Needham DB MIA 2nd
Greg Joseph K MIN ROFR

 

Jakobi Meyers WR NE 2nd
Shy Tuttle DT NO ROFR
Deonte Harris WR NO 2nd
Eddy Pineiro K NYJ ROFR
Mike White QB NYJ 5th
Nate Herbig G PHI ROFR
Marcus Allen LB PIT 5th
Robert Spillane LB PIT ROFR
Phil Haynes G SEA 4th
Azeez Al-Shaair LB SF 2nd
Daniel Brunskill G SF ROFR
Joey Slye K WAS ROFR

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply