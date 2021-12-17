NFL Transactions: Friday 12/17

Bears
- Bears placed QB Andy Dalton and DB Duke Shelley on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed DB Michael Joseph to their practice squad.
- Bears activated OL Elijah Wilkinson from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals signed CB John Brannon to their practice squad.
- Bengals released P Drue Chrisman from their practice squad.
Bills
- Bills placed LT Dion Dawkins on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns placed S Grant Delpit, LB Tony Fields II, CB A.J. Green, S Ronnie Harrison, RB Kareem Hunt, QB Case Keenum, LB Jacob Phillips and LB Mack Wilson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Browns activated LB Anthony Walker from the COVID-19 list.
- Browns signed QB Kyle Lauletta off the Jaguars’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed QB Jacob Dolegala.
Cardinals
- Cardinals elevated LB Joe Walker to their active roster.
Chiefs
- Chiefs placed WR Gehrig Dieter on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated WR Cedrick Wilson from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins activated RBs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed LB Jaylon Smith to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants elevated DT David Moa to their active roster
- Giants placed DB J.R. Reed and practice squad DB Natrell Jamerson on the COVID-19 list.
Lions
- Lions placed TE T.J. Hockenson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Lions elevated TE Shane Zylstra to their active roster.
- Lions activated LB Tavante Beckett from the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Panthers
- Panthers placed QB Matt Barkley on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams placed T Tremayne Anchrum, DB Antoine Brooks, G Bobby Evans, DB Jake Gervase, LB Von Miller, LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DB Kareem Orr, LB Troy Reeder and LB Christian Rozeboom on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Rams placed G Jamil Demby, DB Grant Haley, TE Tyler Higbee and LB Justin Lawler on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed DB Greg Stroman to their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens placed WR Jaylon Moore on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Saints
- Saints activated RB Mark Ingram from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans placed OL Justin McCray on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington placed QB Taylor Heinicke, RB Wendell Smallwood and DE Daniel Wise on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Washington activated C Keith Ismael from the COVID-19 list.
- Washington signed QB Garrett Gilbert off of the Patriots’ practice squad.
