NFL Transactions: Friday 12/17

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Bengals

  • Bengals signed CB John Brannon to their practice squad.
  • Bengals released P Drue Chrisman from their practice squad.

Bills

Browns

Cardinals

  • Cardinals elevated LB Joe Walker to their active roster.

Chiefs

  • Chiefs placed WR Gehrig Dieter on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

Cowboys

Dolphins

Giants

Lions

Panthers

Rams

Ravens

  • Ravens placed WR Jaylon Moore on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

Saints

Texans

Washington

