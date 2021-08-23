NFL Transactions: Monday 8/23

Bears
- Bears signed WR Isaiah Coulter. (NFLTR)
- Bears placed LB Austin Calitro on injured reserve.
- Bears activated OL Germain Ifedi from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Bears waived DE Ledarius Mack from injured reserve with a settlement.
Bengals
- Bengals waived CB Donnie Lewis. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills placed OL Forrest Lamp on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bills signed RB Kerrith Whyte and CB Tim Harris.
- Bills waived WR Duke Williams with an injury designation.
Broncos
- Broncos placed C Brett Jones on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed RB Stevie Scott.
Browns
- Browns waived WR Alexander Hollins.
- Browns placed K Cody Parkey, TE Connor Davis and LB Montrel Meander on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns waived OT Alex Taylor with an injury designation.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed OL Jonathan Hubbard. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers waived DL Sam Renner from injured reserve with a settlement.
Cardinals
- Cardinals activated DL J.J. Watt and LB Dennis Gardeck from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals activated WR Andy Isabella from the COVID-19 list.
- Cardinals released TE Ian Bunting and WR Rico Gafford.
- Cardinals waived CB Luq Barcoo with a failed physical designation.
Chiefs
- Chiefs released DE Taco Charlton, DB Will Parks and G Bryan Witzmann. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs waived LB Riley Cole and QB Anthony Gordon.
Colts
- Colts waived DT Joey Ivie, LB Skai Moore and TE Andrew Vollert. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed DT Carlos Watkins, WR CeeDee Lamb, S Malik Hooker and DB Israel Mukuamu. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons activated OL Matt Gono from the PUP list.
Jaguars
- Jaguars placed EDGE Josh Allen on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets placed DE Carl Lawson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed DE Aaron Adeoye and OL Isaiah Williams.
- Jets waived CB Corey Ballentine.
Lions
- Lions released C Evan Boehm from injured reserve with an injury settlement. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers waived LB Kamal Martin and TE Daniel Crawford. (NFLTR)
- Packers traded CB Ka’Dar Hollman to the Texans for a 2022 seventh-round pick. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders re-signed OT Devery Hamilton.
- Raiders released CB Rasul Douglas and G Parker Ehinger. (NFLTR)
- Raiders waived P Corliss Waitman.
Rams
- Rams waived RB Raymond Calais with an injury designation.
- Rams waived DB Paris Ford and QB Devlin Hodges.
Ravens
- Ravens released OT Andre Smith and S Jordan Richards. (NFLTR)
- Ravens placed LB L.J. Fort on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Ravens waived WR Michael Dereus.
Seahawks
- Seahawks waived QB Alex McGough and DT Cedrick Lattimore. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks placed WR John Ursua and LB Ben Burr-Kirven on injured reserve.
- Seahawks waived TE Dominick Wood-Anderson. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans released RB Darius Jackson.
Titans
- Titans waived K Tucker McCann, OL Paul Adams, and OL Ross Reynolds with injury designations.
- Titans placed DL Anthony Rush on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Titans claimed DL Freedom Akinmoladun off waivers from Bengals.
Vikings
- Vikings signed DE Everson Griffen. (NFLTR)
- Vikings signed RB Ito Smith.
- Vikings waived QB Danny Etling and LB Christian Elliss.
- Vikings waived DT Jordon Scott with an injury designation.
- Vikings placed DE Janarius Robinson on injured reserve.
- Vikings placed LB Cameron Smith on the retired list.
Washington
- Washington activated OT David Sharpe from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Washington released WR Steven Sims Jr.
