NFL Transactions: Monday 8/23

Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Bengals

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed OL Jonathan Hubbard. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers waived DL Sam Renner from injured reserve with a settlement.

Cardinals

Chiefs

Colts

Cowboys

Falcons

  • Falcons activated OL Matt Gono from the PUP list.

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

  • Lions released C Evan Boehm from injured reserve with an injury settlement. (NFLTR)

Packers

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

Seahawks

Texans

  • Texans released RB Darius Jackson.
  • Packers traded CB Ka’Dar Hollman to the Texans for a 2022 seventh-round pick. (NFLTR)

Titans

Vikings

Washington

