NFL Transactions: Monday 8/7

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

  • Bengals placed DT Devonnsha Maxwell on injured reserve.

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chiefs

  • Chiefs waived LB Isaiah Moore from injured reserve with a settlement.

Commanders

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Eagles waived OT Trevor Reid.

Falcons

  • Falcons activated DL Calais Campbell. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons signed OL LaColby Tucker.
  • Falcons waived DL Matthew Gotel.

Giants

Jets

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Rams

Ravens

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed OLB Jordan Ferguson.
  • Seahawks signed DT Roderick Perry.

Texans

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply