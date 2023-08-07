NFL Transactions: Monday 8/7

Bengals
- Bengals placed DT Devonnsha Maxwell on injured reserve.
Browns
- Browns signed DE Charles Wiley. (NFLTR)
- Browns waived WR Ra’Shaun Henry.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers waived OL Grant Hermanns. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers signed DB Avery Young.
Cardinals
- Cardinals activated LB BJ Ojulari from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs waived LB Isaiah Moore from injured reserve with a settlement.
Commanders
- Commanders signed DB Joshua Kalu. (NFLTR)
- Commanders placed DB Troy Apke on injured reserve.
Cowboys
- Cowboys released K Tristan Vizcaino. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys activated TE Luke Schoonmaker from the NFI list. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed CB Parry Nickerson. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins waived QB James Blackman.
Eagles
-
Eagles signed LBs Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham. (NFLTR)
- Eagles waived OT Trevor Reid.
- Eagles WR Charleston Rambo reverted to injured reserve.
Falcons
- Falcons activated DL Calais Campbell. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed OL LaColby Tucker.
- Falcons waived DL Matthew Gotel.
Giants
- Giants activated DL A’Shawn Robinson and OL Marcus McKethan from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets waived QB Chris Streveler. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed DT Bruce Hector. (NFLTR)
- Jets released DL Isaiah Mack. (NFLTR)
- Jets LBs Maalik Hall and Hamsah Nasirildeen reverted to injured reserve.
Lions
- Lions signed OL Bobby Hart. (NFLTR)
- Lions released LS Jake McQuaide.
- Lions waived WR Tom Kennedy with an injury settlement.
Packers
- Packers activated Rashan Gary from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed RB Nate McCrary.
- Packers activated WR Grant DuBose.
Panthers
- Panthers signed OLB Justin Houston. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams signed S John Johnson. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens activated FB Patrick Ricard from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed OLB Jordan Ferguson.
- Seahawks signed DT Roderick Perry.
Texans
- Texans signed DT Khalil Davis.
- Texans placed OT Greg Little on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed WR Jacob Copeland. (NFLTR)
- Vikings waived WR Cephus Johnson.
