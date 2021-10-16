NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/16

Bears
- Bears elevated OL Dieter Eiselen and RB Artavis Pierce to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals placed OL D’Ante Smith on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bengals elevated RB Trayveon Williams and LB Joe Bachie to their active roster.
Broncos
- Broncos designated WR Jerry Jeudy to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos activated RB Mike Boone from injured reserve.
- Broncos placed DB Mike Ford on injured reserve.
- Broncos elevated WR John Brown and WR Tyrie Cleveland to their active roster.
Browns
- Browns signed T Alex Taylor to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Browns waived TE Connor Davis from injured reserve.
- Browns elevated DT Sheldon Day and CB Herb Miller to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed C Rodney Hudson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals activate OL Josh Miles and DL Jordan Phillips from injured reserve.
- Cardinals elevated TE Ross Travis, OL Danny Isidora and LB Joe Walker.
- Cardinals released TE Richard Rodgers from their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers elevated LB Breiden Fehoko and DL Cole Christiansen to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs elevated DE Demone Harris to their active roster.
Colts
- Colts placed K Rodrigo Blankenship on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Colts activated WR T.Y. Hilton from injured reserve.
- Colts elevated K Michael Badgley and S Jordan Lucas to their active roster.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed TE Jeremy Sprinkle and FB Nick Ralston to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys waived OT Brandon Knight.
Dolphins
- Dolphins activated QB Tua Tagovailoa from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins elevated WR Isaiah Ford and WR Kirk Merritt to their active roster.
Giants
- Giants activated LB Cam Brown from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Giants elevated OT Korey Cunningham and WR Dante Pettis to their active roster.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed K Matthew Wright to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars elevated G K.C. McDermott and WR Laquon Treadwell to their active roster.
Lions
- Lions elevated WR Geronimo Allison and CB Nickell Robey-Coleman to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers elevated WR Juwann Winfree to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers placed RB Christian McCaffrey and G Deonte Brown on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers elevated P Ryan Winslow and RB Spencer Brown to their active roster.
- Panthers signed G Michael Jordan to their active roster.
Patriots
- Patriots activated LT Isaiah Wynn from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Patriots elevated C/G James Ferentz to their active roster.
Raiders
- Raiders activated QB Marcus Mariota from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Raiders elevated DL Kendal Vickers to their active roster.
Rams
- Rams elevated DB Donte Deayon to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens activated WR Rashod Bateman and G/T Tyre Phillips from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Ravens elevated RB Le’Veon Bell and OT Andre Smith to their active roster.
Seahawks
- Seahawks placed QB Russell Wilson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks placed RB Chris Carson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks activated CB Tre Brown and C Ethan Pocic from injured reserve.
- Seahawks elevated QB Jake Luton and WR Phillip Dorsett to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers activated OT Zach Banner from injured reserve.
- Steelers placed WR JuJu Smith-Schuster on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans placed OT Laremy Tunsil on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans activated WR Nico Collins from injured reserve.
- Texans released LB Joe Thomas.
- Texans elevated OL Lane Taylor and Cole Toner to their active roster.
- Texans signed QB Jeff Driskel to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings elevated TE Luke Stocker to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington elevated WR Antonio Gandy-Golden and OT David Steinmetz to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!