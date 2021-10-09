NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/9

49ers
- 49ers placed TE George Kittle on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- 49ers signed WR Travis Benjamin to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- 49ers elevated TE Tanner Hudson and QB Nate Sudfeld to their active roster.
Bears
- Bears placed RB David Montgomery on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears activated LB Danny Trevathan from injured reserve.
- Bears promoted RB Ryan Nall to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals activated S Ricardo Allen from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bengals placed G Xavier Su’a-Filo on injured reserve.
Bills
- Bills signed CB Taron Johnson to a three-year extension. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos activated CB Ronald Darby from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos placed TE Albert Okwuegbunam on injured reserve.
- Broncos elevated WR Tyrie Cleveland to their active roster.
Browns
- Browns activated LB Anthony Walker from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed DE Joe Jackson to their practice squad.
- Browns elevated Jackson and DB Jovante Moffatt to their active roster.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers activated LB Cam Gill from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers elevated TE Codey McElroy and CB Rashard Robinson to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Cardinals elevated OL Danny Isidora, TE Ross Travis and CB Jace Whittaker to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers activated CB Ryan Smith from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs activated LB Willie Gay from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs waived LB Darius Harris.
- Chiefs elevated DE Demone Harris to their active roster.
Colts
- Colts signed QB Brett Hundley to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys elevated FB Nick Ralston and TE Jeremy Sprinkle to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins activated DL Raekwon Davis from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins elevated WR Isaiah Ford and DE Jabaal Sheard to their active roster.
Eagles
- Eagles elevated OT Le’Raven Clark to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons activated CB Kendall Sheffield from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Falcons released TE Parker Hesse.
- Falcons elevated WR Juwan Green and CB Chris Williamson to their active roster.
Giants
- Giants elevated OT Korey Cunningham to their active roster.
- Giants placed OL Jonotthan Harrison on the practice squad injured list.
Jaguars
- Jaguars elevated K Matthew Wright to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets activated LB Blake Cashman from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets elevated DB Jarrod Wilson and TE Kenny Yeboah to their active roster.
Lions
- Lions elevated TE Shane Zylstra to their active roster.
Packers
- Packers placed CB Jaire Alexander on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Packers elevated G Ben Braden and WR Equanimeous St. Brown to their active roster.
- Packers activated DL Tyler Lancaster from the COVID-19 list.
Panthers
- Panthers elevated RB Rodney Smith and S Kenny Robinson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots placed RT Trent Brown on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots elevated DB Myles Bryant, OL James Ferentz, OL Alex Redmond and OT William Sherman to their active roster.
Raiders
- Raiders activated CB Keisean Nixon and RB Jalen Richard from injured reserve.
- Raiders placed CB Damon Arnette, TE Derek Carrier and CB Trayvon Mullen on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed WR Kenny Stills to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Saints released DL Christian Ringo.
- Saints elevated OT Jordan Mills to their active roster.
Steelers
- Steelers signed WR Cody White to their active roster.
- Steelers elevated S Karl Joseph to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Steelers released G Rashaad Coward.
Texans
- Texans placed OT Marcus Cannon on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans elevated WR Chris Moore and QB Jeff Driskel to their active roster.
Titans
- Titans activated WR Marcus Johnson from injured reserve.
- Titans signed OLB John Simon to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived OLB Sharif Finch.
- Titans elevated DL Caraun Reid and DB Jamal Carter to their active roster.
Vikings
- Vikings elevated CB Tye Smith, G Dakota Dozier, and CB Parry Nickerson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Vikings waived WR Dan Chisena.
Washington
- Washington elevated WR Antonio Gandy-Golden to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!