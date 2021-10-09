NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/9

Nate Bouda
49ers

Bears

Bengals

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers 

Chiefs

Colts

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

  • Giants elevated OT Korey Cunningham to their active roster.
  • Giants placed OL Jonotthan Harrison on the practice squad injured list.

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

  • Lions elevated TE Shane Zylstra to their active roster. 

Packers

Panthers

  • Panthers elevated RB Rodney Smith and S Kenny Robinson to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Patriots

Raiders

Saints

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

Washington

