NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/16

49ers
- 49ers elevated DL T.Y. McGill and RB Jeremy McNichols to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears signed LB DeMarquis Gates to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos elevated QB Ben DiNucci and NT Tyler Lancaster to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed TE Lucas Krull to their active roster.
- Broncos signed DE Ronnie Perkins to their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns elevated S Tanner McCallister and LB Charlie Thomas III to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers elevated S Richard LeCounte and CB Derrek Pitts to their active roster.
- Buccaneers signed DT Deadrin Senat to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals activate G Elijah Wilkinson from Injured Reserve. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed S Deon Bush to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs elevated NT Mike Pennel and RB Deneric Prince to their active roster.
- Chiefs waived LB Darius Harris.
Commanders
- Commanders elevated RB Jonathan Williams to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys elevated DT Carl Davis and RB Malik Davis to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins elevated CB Ethan Bonner and RB Darrynton Evans to the active roster. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons activated LaCale London off injured reserve.
- Falcons placed DL Kentavius Street on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Falcons elevated OL Tyler Vrabel and TE Tucker Fisk to their active roster.
Giants
- Giants activated TE Darren Waller from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars activated WR Jamal Agnew from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars elevated TE Josh Pederson.
- Jaguars waived QB Nathan Rourke.
Jets
- Jets signed OL Xavier Newman to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Jets placed LB Zaire Barnes on injured reserve.
- Jets elevated DL Jalyn Holmes and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball to their active roster.
Lions
- Lions elevated DL Bruce Irvin and K Michael Badgley to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers activated CB Eric Stokes from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Packers elevated RB Kenyan Drake and WR Bo Melton to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers elevated G Gabe Jackson and OT J.D. DiRenzo to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots elevated RB Kevin Harris to their active roster.
Rams
- Rams elevated WR Tyler Johnson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens elevated OLB Jeremiah Moon to their active roster.
Saints
- Saints elevated WR Marquez Callaway and OT Cameron Erving to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans elevated WR Steven Sims and LB Garret Wallow to their active roster.
- Texans activated K Ka’imi Fairbairn from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans placed DB Tavierre Thomas on injured reserve
Titans
- Titans signed WR Mason Kinsey to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Titans elevated DL Marlon Davidson and LB JoJo Domann to their active roster.
