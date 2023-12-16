NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/16

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Broncos

  • Broncos elevated QB Ben DiNucci and NT Tyler Lancaster to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Broncos signed TE Lucas Krull to their active roster.
  • Broncos signed DE Ronnie Perkins to their practice squad.

Browns

  • Browns elevated S Tanner McCallister and LB Charlie Thomas III to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chiefs

Commanders

Cowboys

Dolphins

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

  • Jets signed OL Xavier Newman to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Jets placed LB Zaire Barnes on injured reserve.
  • Jets elevated DL Jalyn Holmes and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball to their active roster.

Lions

Packers

Panthers

  • Panthers elevated G Gabe Jackson and OT J.D. DiRenzo to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Patriots

  • Patriots elevated RB Kevin Harris to their active roster.

Rams

Ravens

Saints

Texans

Titans

