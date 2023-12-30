NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/30

By
Nate Bouda
-

  • Broncos signed WR Michael Bandy to their active roster.
  • Broncos place RB Dwayne Washington on the non-football injury list. 

  • Colts elevated LB Liam Anderson and WR Ethan Fernea to their active roster.

  • Falcons elevated OL John Leglue to their active roster.

  • Panthers elevated G J.D. DiRenzo and DB A.J. Parker to their active roster.

