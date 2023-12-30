NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/30

49ers
- 49ers elevated S Erik Harris and WR Tay Martin to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills activated DT DaQuan Jones from Injured Reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bills signed OL Germain Ifedi to their practice squad.
- Bills released S Tre Norwood from their practice squad.
Broncos
- Broncos signed WR Michael Bandy to their active roster.
- Broncos place RB Dwayne Washington on the non-football injury list.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers elevated CB Derrek Pitts and TE David Wells to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Cardinals activated CB Bobby Price from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals elevated WR Dan Chisena to their active roster.
Chargers
- Chargers signed WR Keelan Doss to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Chargers elevated DL Christopher Hinton and OL Austen Pleasants to their active roster.
Chiefs
- Chiefs activated WR Mecole Hardman from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs waived DL Matt Dickerson.
- Chiefs elevated RB Keaontay Ingram and DT Mike Pennel.
Colts
- Colts elevated LB Liam Anderson and WR Ethan Fernea to their active roster.
Commanders
- Commanders placed S Percy Butler, C Tyler Larsen, and OT Charles Leno Jr on injured reserve.
- Commanders signed LS Tucker Addington, T Alex Akingbulu, and QB Jake Fromm to their active roster.
- Commanders elevated S Sean Chandler and CB Nick Whiteside II to their active roster.
Cowboys
- Cowboys elevated DT Carl Davis and LB Buddy Johnson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins elevated LB Melvin Ingram to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles activated CB Avonte Maddox from Injured Reserve. (NFLTR)
- Eagles placed TE Albert Okwuegbunam on Injured Reserve.
- Eagles elevated LB Brandon Smith to their active roster.
Falcons
- Falcons elevated OL John Leglue to their active roster.
Giants
- Giants signed LB Darrian Beavers to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Giants elevated K Mason Crosby and WR Dennis Houston to their active roster.
- Giants placed TE Lawrence Cager on injured reserve.
Jaguars
- Jaguars activated LT Cam Robinson from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars waived G Chandler Brewer.
Lions
- Lions signed TE Anthony Firkser to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Lions elevated LB Bruce Irvin and DL Tyson Alualu to their active roster.
- Lions signed CB Chase Lucas to their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers placed CB Eric Stokes on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed S Benny Sapp to their active roster.
- Packers elevated WR Bo Melton to their active roster.
Panthers
- Panthers elevated G J.D. DiRenzo and DB A.J. Parker to their active roster.
Patriots
- Patriots placed WR JuJu Smith-Schuster on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots elevated TE Matt Sokol and OT Andrew Stueber.
- Patriots signed S Joshuah Bledsoe to their active roster.
Raiders
- Raiders elevated DT Matthew Butler and TE Cole Fotheringham to their active roster.
Ravens
- Ravens signed WR Laquon Treadwell to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Ravens placed CB Jalyn Armour-Davis on injured reserve.
- Ravens elevated DB Andrew Adams and LB Jeremiah Moon to their active roster.
Saints
- Saints placed RT Ryan Ramczyk on Injured Reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed OT Cameron Erving to their active roster.
- Saints elevated DB Shemar Jean-Charles to their active roster.
Seahawks
- Seahawks waived DE Frank Clark. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks placed S Jamal Adams and WR Dee Eskridge on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed LB Patrick O’Connell, S Ty Okada and OT Jake Curhan to their active roster.
- Seahawks elevated DT Austin Faoliu and CB Kelvin Joseph to their active roster.
Steelers
- Steelers elevated S Eric Rowe and LB Myles Jack to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed DT Ross Blacklock to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Titans placed TE Josh Whyle on injured reserve.
- Titans elevated LB Tae Crowder and DB Kendall Sheffield to their active roster.
Vikings
- Vikings signed DL T.J. Smith and LB Nick Vigil to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Vikings placed LB Troy Dye on injured reserve.
- Vikings elevated WR Lucky Jackson and CB Jaylin Williams to their.
