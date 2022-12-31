NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/31

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Broncos

Browns

Cardinals

Chargers

Colts

Commanders

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Eagles elevated P Brett Kern to their active roster. 

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

  • Jaguars elevated OL Coy Cronk to their active roster.

Jets

Lions

  • Lions elevated S Brady Breeze to their active roster. 
  • Lions placed OT Obinna Eze on the practice squad injured list. 

Packers

  • Packers elevated K Ramiz Ahmed and RB Tyler Goodson to their active roster. (NFLTR

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots placed DB Jack Jones on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots elevated DB Quandre Mosely and TE Matt Sokol to their active roster.
  • Patriots signed DB Tae Hayes to their active roster.

Raiders

  • Raiders signed QB Chase Garbers to their active roster.
  • Raiders elevated T Sebastian Gutierrez and CB Ike Brown to their active roster. 

Rams

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Steelers elevated DT Rennel Wren to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Vikings

  • Vikings elevated DL T.J. Smith and G Kyle Hinton to their active roster. 

