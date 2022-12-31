NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/31

49ers
- 49ers elevated WR Tay Martin and DL Kemoko Turay to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears elevated LB DeMarquis Gates and DB Greg Stroman to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos placed OLB Randy Gregory on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos promoted CB Lamar Jackson and OLB Jonathan Kongbo to their active roster.
- Broncos elevated OLB Wyatt Ray and LB Ray Wilborn to their active roster.
Browns
- Browns placed LB Jordan Kunaszyk on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed LB Tae Davis to their active roster.
- Browns elevated DT Roderick Perry II and RB John Kelly to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Cardinals elevated LS Hunter Bradley and DB Josh Thomas to their active roster.
- Cardinals signed WR Andre Baccellia to their active roster.
Chargers
- Chargers activated OLB Joey Bosa from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chargers waived RB Sony Michel.
- Chargers elevated DL David Moa and RB Larry Rountree III to their active roster.
Colts
- Colts placed DE Yannick Ngakoue on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed DE Kameron Cline to their active roster.
- Colts elevated WR Keke Coutee and LB Segun Olubi to their active roster.
Commanders
- Commanders signed DT David Bada to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Commanders waived DL Daniel Wise.
- Commanders elevated RB Jaret Patterson and DB Troy Apke to their active roster.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed T Kendall Lamm to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins elevated DT Josiah Bronson and LB Brennan Scarlett to their active roster.
- Dolphins placed DT Justin Zimmer on injured reserve.
Eagles
- Eagles elevated P Brett Kern to their active roster.
Falcons
- Falcons signed S Micah Abernathy off of the Packers’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Falcons activated OL Matt Hennessy from injured reserve.
- Falcons elevated WR Josh Ali to their active roster.
- Falcons placed S Jovante Moffatt and OL Chuma Edoga on injured reserve.
Giants
- Giants activated S Xavier McKinney from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Giants waived WR David Sills.
- Giants elevated DB Zyon Gilbert and TE Chris Myarick to their active roster.
Jaguars
- Jaguars elevated OL Coy Cronk to their active roster.
Jets
- Jets elevated QB Chris Streveler to their active roster.
- Jets activated OT Cedric Ogbuehi from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets placed WR Jeff Smith on injured reserve.
Lions
- Lions elevated S Brady Breeze to their active roster.
- Lions placed OT Obinna Eze on the practice squad injured list.
Packers
- Packers elevated K Ramiz Ahmed and RB Tyler Goodson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers activated WR/KR Andre Roberts from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers promoted CB Josh Norman and C Sam Tecklenburg to their active roster.
Patriots
- Patriots placed DB Jack Jones on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots elevated DB Quandre Mosely and TE Matt Sokol to their active roster.
- Patriots signed DB Tae Hayes to their active roster.
Raiders
- Raiders signed QB Chase Garbers to their active roster.
- Raiders elevated T Sebastian Gutierrez and CB Ike Brown to their active roster.
Rams
- Rams activated OL Chandler Brewer from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Rams elevated TE Jared Pinkney to their active roster.
- Rams waived OL Bobby Evans.
Ravens
- Ravens elevated WR Andy Isabella and DT Rayshad Nichols to their active roster.
- Ravens signed QB Anthony Brown to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints elevated G Josh Andrews and WR Keith Kirkwood to their active roster.
Seahawks
- Seahawks placed WR Marquise Goodwin on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed OLB Vi Jones.
- Seahawks elevated TE Tyler Mabry and WR Cade Johnson to their active roster.
Steelers
- Steelers elevated DT Rennel Wren to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings elevated DL T.J. Smith and G Kyle Hinton to their active roster.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!