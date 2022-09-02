NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/2

Bears
- Bears released DL Micah Dew-Treadway from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed OL Zach Thomas to their practice squad.
Bengals
- Bengals re-signed QB Brandon Allen, S Michael Thomas and RB Trayveon Williams. (NFLTR)
- Bengals placed S Tycen Anderson and OT Isaiah Prince on injured reserve.
- Bengals waived G Lamont Gaillard from injured reserve with a settlement.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers released DB Rashard Robinson from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed DL Andrew Brown to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals waived TE Chris Pierce from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Cardinals signed DB Christian Matthew.
Chargers
- Chargers signed RB Larry Roundtree to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders signed LB De’Jon Harris to their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys waived RB Aaron Shampkin from injured reserve with a settlement.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed WR Freddie Swain to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles re-signed LB Davion Taylor to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Eagles released TE Jaeden Graham from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed K James McCourt, DB Josh Thompson and WR Seth Williams to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed RB Jermar Jefferson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers waived TE Nate Becker and TE Alize Mack from injured reserve with settlements. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed DB Micah Abernathy to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Packers released WR Rico Gafford from their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders released LB Tae Davis and TE Jacob Hollister from injured reserve with settlements. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams re-signed DB Jake Gervase. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed DE Joshua Onujiogu and DE Jabari Zuniga to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed RB Jason Huntley and DT Renell Wren to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed TE O.J. Howard. (NFLTR)
- Texans released WR Chris Conley. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans claimed LB Derrek Tuszka off waivers from the Steelers. (NFLTR)
- Titans placed LB Harold Landry on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed QB David Blough to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
