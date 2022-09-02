NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/2

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

  • Bears released DL Micah Dew-Treadway from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Bears signed OL Zach Thomas to their practice squad. 

Bengals

Buccaneers

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed DL Andrew Brown to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals waived TE Chris Pierce from injured reserve with a settlement.
  • Cardinals signed DB Christian Matthew.

Chargers

  • Chargers signed RB Larry Roundtree to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Commanders

Cowboys

  • Cowboys waived RB Aaron Shampkin from injured reserve with a settlement.

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed WR Freddie Swain to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Eagles

Jaguars

  • Jaguars signed K James McCourt, DB Josh Thompson and WR Seth Williams to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Lions

Packers

  • Packers waived TE Nate Becker and TE Alize Mack from injured reserve with settlements. (NFLTR)
  • Packers signed DB Micah Abernathy to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Packers released WR Rico Gafford from their practice squad.

Raiders

Rams

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed DE Joshua Onujiogu and DE Jabari Zuniga to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply