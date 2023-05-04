NFL Transactions: Thursday 5/4

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers signed UDFA WR Isaiah Winstead. (NFLTR)

Browns

Chiefs

Colts

Eagles

  • Eagles signed first-round DT Jalen Carter. (NFLTR)

Falcons

Jets

Rams

Ravens

  • Ravens signed draft picks CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Malaesala-Aumavae Laulu and Andrew Vorhees. (NFLTR)
  • Ravens signed CB Rock Ya-Sin. (NFLTR)
  • Ravens signed QB Lamar Jackson to a contract extension. (NFLTR)

Texans

Vikings

  • Vikings claimed DB John Reid off of waivers from the Falcons. (NFLTR)

