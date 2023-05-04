NFL Transactions: Thursday 5/4

49ers
- 49ers signed UDFA WR Isaiah Winstead. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns signed S Rodney McLeod. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed OT Donovan Smith. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts waived DE Kameron Cline, TE Nikola Kalinic, LB Forrest Rhyne, DT Chris Williams and TE Jalen Wydermyer. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed first-round DT Jalen Carter. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed WR Penny Hart. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed WR Randall Cobb. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams signed QB Brett Rypien. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed draft picks CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Malaesala-Aumavae Laulu and Andrew Vorhees. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed CB Rock Ya-Sin. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed QB Lamar Jackson to a contract extension. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed OT Greg Little. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed LB Jermaine Carter. (NFLTR)
- Texans re-signed LB Neville Hewitt. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed DB Darius Phillips. (NFLTR)
- Texans waived WR Drew Estrada with an injury waiver.
Vikings
