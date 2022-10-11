NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/11

49ers
- 49ers released RB Marlon Mack. (NFLTR)
- 49ers signed DT T.Y. McGill to their practice squad.
Bears
- Bears placed LB Matthew Adams on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals waived DE Khalid Kareem. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills signed DB Ja’Marcus Ingram and WR KeeSean Johnson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bills waived WR Jaquarii Roberson.
- Bills re-signed DT Brandin Bryant. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos designated S Justin Simmons, TE Greg Dulcich and CB Michael Ojemudia to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed WR Trinity Benson and LS Mitchell Fraboni to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Broncos released WR Darrius Shepherd and WR Vyncint Smith from their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns signed DT Tyeler Davison to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Browns waived DB Thomas Graham.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed OLB Genard Avery to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers signed ILB Ulysees Gilbert III to their practice squad.
- Buccaneers released RB Kenjon Barner from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived WR Andre Baccellia from the active roster. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released OL Danny Isidora from their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs released DL Cortez Broughton from their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts signed DT Chris Williams to their active roster.
- Colts placed WR Ashton Dulin on the injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed OL Ty Nsekhe to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed TE Seth Green to their practice squad.
- Cowboys released LS Tucker Addington from their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons signed WR Ra’Shaun Henry to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Falcons released CB Ka’Dar Hollman from their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants placed DL D.J. Davidson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars placed OL Ben Bartch and OLB K’Lavon Chaisson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars released DL Israel Antwine from their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets signed WR/KR Diontae Spencer to their practice squad.
- Jets released OL Grant Hermanns from their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions signed K Sam Ficken to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers released LB Julian Stanford from injured reserve.
Patriots
- Patriots waived WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey. (NFLTR)
- Patriots released OT Sebastian Gutierrez from their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders signed WR Albert Wilson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed WR Tyron Johnson and CB Tyler Hall to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders released DB Darren Evans from their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams placed G David Edwards on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed C Matt Skura to their active roster.
- Rams waived RB Jake Funk.
Ravens
- Ravens placed S Marcus Williams on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Ravens released CB Daryl Worley.
Seahawks
- Seahawks waived DB Xavier Crawford.
- Seahawks released OT Liam Ryan from their practice squad
Steelers
- Steelers signed OLB David Anenih to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed OL K.C. McDermott to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Texans waived DB Kendall Sheffield from injured reserve.
- Texans released TE Nick Eubanks from their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings placed RB Ty Chandler on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Vikings signed S Theo Jackson off of the Titans’ practice squad.
