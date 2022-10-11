NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/11

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bengals

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chiefs

Colts

Cowboys

  • Cowboys signed TE Seth Green to their practice squad. 
  • Cowboys released LS Tucker Addington from their practice squad. 

Falcons

  • Falcons signed WR Ra’Shaun Henry to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons released CB Ka’Dar Hollman from their practice squad.

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

  • Jets signed WR/KR Diontae Spencer to their practice squad. 
  • Jets released OL Grant Hermanns from their practice squad. 

Lions

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

Seahawks

  • Seahawks waived DB Xavier Crawford.
  • Seahawks released OT Liam Ryan from their practice squad

Steelers

  • Steelers signed OLB David Anenih to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Texans

  • Texans signed OL K.C. McDermott to their practice squad. (NFLTR
  • Texans waived DB Kendall Sheffield from injured reserve.
  • Texans released TE Nick Eubanks from their practice squad.

Vikings

  • Vikings placed RB Ty Chandler on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings signed S Theo Jackson off of the Titans’ practice squad. 

