NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/17

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Browns

Cardinals

Chiefs

  • Chiefs signed LB Isaiah Moore to their practice squad.

Colts

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

  • Giants signed OL Tyre Phillips off of the Eagles’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Giants signed OL Josh Miles off of the Falcons’ practice squad. 

Lions

  • Lions signed RB Mohamed Ibrahim to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Packers

Panthers

  • Panthers signed S Alex Cook off of the Giants’ practice squad. (NFLTR)

Patriots

Raiders

  • Raiders signed T Jalen McKenzie to their practice squad.
  • Raiders released WR Malik Flowers from their practice squad.
  • Raiders released LB Blake Martinez from the retired list. (NFLTR)

Rams

Ravens

Saints

Vikings

