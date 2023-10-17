NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/17

Bears
- Bears signed QB Trace McSorley to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns placed G Michael Dunn on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived OLB Myjai Sanders. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed LB Isaiah Moore to their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts signed WR Juwann Winfree to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Colts activated C Jack Anderson from the practice squad injured list.
- Colts signed WR Tyrod Cleveland and RB Zavier Scott to their practice squad.
- Colts released WRs Racey McMath and Anthony Miller and G Dakoda Shepley from their practice squad.
- Colts placed DT Grover Stewart on the suspended list.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed LB Quinton Bell to their practice squad.
- Dolphins released DE Chase Winovich from their practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles signed WR Julio Jones to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Eagles signed CB Josiah Scott to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Eagles waived DB Mario Goodrich.
Falcons
- Falcons waived DB Jaylinn Hawkins.
Giants
- Giants signed OL Tyre Phillips off of the Eagles’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed OL Josh Miles off of the Falcons’ practice squad.
Lions
- Lions signed RB Mohamed Ibrahim to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed RB James Robinson and CB Anthony Johnson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Packers released CB Kiondre Thomas from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers signed S Alex Cook off of the Giants’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots designated CB Jack Jones to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed OL Conor McDermott to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders signed T Jalen McKenzie to their practice squad.
- Raiders released WR Malik Flowers from their practice squad.
- Raiders released LB Blake Martinez from the retired list. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams signed RB Darrell Henderson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Rams promoted RB Royce Freeman to their active roster.
- Rams signed RB Myles Gaskin off the Vikings’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed S Andrew Adams to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Ravens released RB Kenyan Drake from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints designated RB Jamaal Williams to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings waived WR Trishton Jackson.
