NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/18

49ers
- 49ers signed QB Kurt Benkert and CB Ka’dar Hollman to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released LB Buddy Johnson and K Sam Sloman from their practice squad.
Bears
- Bears waived WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette. (NFLTR)
- Bears promoted WR Isaiah Coulter to their active roster.
- Bears signed TE Sammis Reyes to their practice squad.
Broncos
- Broncos signed WR Brandon Johnson to their practice squad.
- Broncos released TE Dalton Keene from their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns waived LB Dakota Allen. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed DB Logan Ryan on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers released OT Justin Skule from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed K Rodrigo Blankenship to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals activated OL Cody Ford from injured reserve.
- Cardinals signed LB Blake Lynch to their practice squad.
- Cardinals released WR Stanley Berryhill from their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts signed WR DeMichael Harris to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders signed QB Jake Fromm to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Commanders waived OT Willie Beavers from injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed RB La’Mical Perine to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons placed CB Casey Hayward on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Falcons promoted TE MyCole Pruitt to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed DL Jalen Dalton and ILB Dorian Etheridge to their practice squad.
- Falcons released DL Kobe Smith from their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants signed WR Marcus Johnson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed OT Korey Cunningham and TE Lawrence Cager to their practice squad.
- Giants released TE Austin Allen from their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed DB Deionte Thompson to their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets signed OL Conor McDermott to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jets released OT Eric Smith from their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers signed S Innis Gaines to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Packers released ILB Ray Wilborn and CB Benjie Franklin from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers signed LB Chandler Wooten off of the Cardinals’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed RB Spencer Brown, DE Raequan Williams and OLB Delontae Scott to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Panthers released DE Austin Larkin, TE Josh Babicz and RB John Lovett from their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots place DB Cody Davis on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots released K Tristan Vizcaino from their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams signed OT Ty Nsekhe off of the Colts’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Rams placed DB Grant Haley and T Joe Noteboom on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Rams released DE Takk McKinley.
- Rams released LS Kyle Nelson from their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens signed OLB Devon Kennard to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Ravens released OLB Brandon Copeland from their practice squad.
- Ravens designated TE Charlie Kolar to return from injured reserve.
- Ravens signed LB Julian Stanford to their practice squad.
- Ravens released LB Jeremiah Attaochu and WR Slade Bolden from their practice squad.
- Ravens waived WR Slade Bolden from injured reserve.
Saints
- Saints designated DB Alontae Taylor to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed QB Jake Luton and DE Jabari Zuniga to their practice squad.
- Saints released DL Christian Ringo from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed WR Easop Winston to their practice squad.
- Seahawks released WR Kevin Kassis from their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers signed WR Josh Malone and RB Jason Huntley to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Steelers released S Scott Nelson from their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans signed DB C.J. Moore to their practice squad.
- Texans released DB BoPete Keyes from their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans signed DB Steven Parker and DB Kyron Brown to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Titans released DB Nate Brooks from their practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!