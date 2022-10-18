NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/18

By
Nate Bouda
-

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed K Rodrigo Blankenship to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals activated OL Cody Ford from injured reserve. 
  • Cardinals signed LB Blake Lynch to their practice squad.
  • Cardinals released WR Stanley Berryhill from their practice squad.

  • Colts signed WR DeMichael Harris to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Falcons

  • Falcons placed CB Casey Hayward on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons promoted TE MyCole Pruitt to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons signed DL Jalen Dalton and ILB Dorian Etheridge to their practice squad.
  • Falcons released DL Kobe Smith from their practice squad.

Packers

  • Packers signed S Innis Gaines to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Packers released ILB Ray Wilborn and CB Benjie Franklin from their practice squad. 

Rams

  • Rams signed OT Ty Nsekhe off of the Colts’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Rams placed DB Grant Haley and T Joe Noteboom on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Rams released DE Takk McKinley
  • Rams released LS Kyle Nelson from their practice squad.

Ravens

  • Ravens signed OLB Devon Kennard to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Ravens released OLB Brandon Copeland from their practice squad.
  • Ravens designated TE Charlie Kolar to return from injured reserve. 
  • Ravens signed LB Julian Stanford to their practice squad.
  • Ravens released LB Jeremiah Attaochu and WR Slade Bolden from their practice squad.
  • Ravens waived WR Slade Bolden from injured reserve.

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed WR Easop Winston to their practice squad.
  • Seahawks released WR Kevin Kassis from their practice squad.

Steelers

  • Steelers signed WR Josh Malone and RB Jason Huntley to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers released S Scott Nelson from their practice squad.

Texans

  • Texans signed DB C.J. Moore to their practice squad.
  • Texans released DB BoPete Keyes from their practice squad.

