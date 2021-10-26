NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/26

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

  • Bengals signed LB Joe Bachie to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Bengals activated TE Thaddeus Moss to the practice squad injured list. 

Broncos

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed S Javon Hagan and CB Lavert Hill to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals released DL Jeremiah Ledbetter from their practice squad.

Chargers

  • Chargers released G Nathan Gilliam and WR Austin Proehl from their practice squad.
  • Chargers signed LB Paddy Fisher to their practice squad.

Colts

  • Colts signed S Jahleel Addae and TE Eli Wolf to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Colts released G Zack Bailey from their practice squad.

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jets

Lions

Packers

Panthers

  • Panthers placed G John Miller on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Panthers waived P Ryan Winslow.
  • Panthers released K Dominik Eberle from their practice squad.
  • Panthers signed P Lachlan Edwards to their practice squad.

Patriots

Raiders

Ravens

Titans

Vikings

