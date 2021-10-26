NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/26

Bengals
- Bengals signed LB Joe Bachie to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Bengals activated TE Thaddeus Moss to the practice squad injured list.
Broncos
- Broncos designated TE Albert Okwuegbunam and LB Jonas Griffith for return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- The Broncos also waived RB Damarea Crockett and ILB Curtis Robinson and placed G Netane Muti on the COVID-19 list.
- Denver released WR John Brown, C Javon Patterson and CB Saivion Smith from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed S Javon Hagan and CB Lavert Hill to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released DL Jeremiah Ledbetter from their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers released G Nathan Gilliam and WR Austin Proehl from their practice squad.
- Chargers signed LB Paddy Fisher to their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts signed S Jahleel Addae and TE Eli Wolf to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Colts released G Zack Bailey from their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed DL Brent Urban and CB Maurice Canady on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed S Jason McCourty and RB Malcolm Brown on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins signed S Sheldrick Redwine signed off of the Panthers’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins signed RB Duke Johnson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles traded QB Joe Flacco to the Jets. (NFLTR)
- Eagles signed LS Rick Lovato.
- Eagles signed S Jared Mayden to their practice squad.
- Eagles released CB Michael Jacquet from their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons released WR Keelan Doss from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed DL Nick Thurman to their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants placed S Jabrill Peppers on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Giants waived CB Josh Jackson and WR David Sills. (NFLTR)
- Giants released DL Woodrow Hamilton from their practice squad.
- Giants signed DB J.R. Reed off of the Rams’ practice squad.
Jets
- Eagles traded QB Joe Flacco to the Jets. (NFLTR)
- Jets released S Adrian Colbert. (NFLTR)
- Jets promoted S Jarrod Wilson to their active roster.
- Jets placed LB Blake Cashman and LB Jamien Sherwood on injured reserve.
- Jets signed LB LaRoy Reynolds to their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions released CB Daryl Worley. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers placed WR Allen Lazard on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Packers activated WR Malik Taylor from the COVID-19 list.
Panthers
- Panthers placed G John Miller on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers waived P Ryan Winslow.
- Panthers released K Dominik Eberle from their practice squad.
- Panthers signed P Lachlan Edwards to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots placed LB Harvey Langi on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots released DB Elijah Benton from their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders released WR Willie Snead. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens designated DE Derek Wolfe to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed DT Eli Ankou and RB Mekhi Sargent to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Titans released DL Abdullah Anderson, LB Dylan Cole and C James Murray from their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings signed T Timon Parris to their practice squad.
