NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/4

By
Nate Bouda
-

  • Cardinals waived WR Andy Isabella. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals signed C Billy Price off of the Raiders’ practice squad.
  • Cardinals released QB Jarrett Guarantano from their practice squad.
  • Cardinals signed K Matt Ammendola to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

  • Cowboys signed QB Will Grier to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Cowboys signed LS Matt Overton and LS Tucker Addington to their practice squad.

  • Seahawks released DB Quandre Mosely from their practice squad.

  • Steelers designated WR Calvin Austin to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers signed C Ryan McCollum and S Scott Nelson to their practice squad. 
  • Steelers released P Jordan Berry and WR Jaquarii Roberson from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

  • Titans signed DL Sam Okuayinonu to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Titans signed RB Julius Chestnut and CB Shyheim Carter to their practice squad. 
  • Titans waived OLB Wyatt Ray.
  • Titans released OL Christian DiLauro from their practice squad. 
  • Titans waived TE Tommy Hudson from injured reserve.

  • Vikings signed OT Khyiris Tonga off of the Falcons’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings placed S Lewis Cine on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings activated LB Ryan Connelly from the PUP list.
  • Vikings released DL Jaylen Twyman and WR Travis Tolvonen from their practice squad.

