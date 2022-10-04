NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/4

49ers
- 49ers released WR Willie Snead. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears signed DL Jalyn Holmes to their practice squad.
- Bears released K Michael Badgley from their practice squad.
Bills
- Bills signed DT Justin Zimmer and CB Jordan Miller to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bills released DT C.J. Brewer and DT Prince Emili from their practice squad.
Broncos
- Broncos placed RB Javonte Williams and OLB Randy Gregory on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed RB Latavius Murray off of the Saints’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns placed RB Jerome Ford on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed DE Sam Kamara to their practice squad.
- Browns released DE Curtis Weaver from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived WR Andy Isabella. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed C Billy Price off of the Raiders’ practice squad.
- Cardinals released QB Jarrett Guarantano from their practice squad.
- Cardinals signed K Matt Ammendola to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs released WR Corey Coleman from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed K Chase McLaughlin to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Colts waived WR Dezmon Patmon.
Commanders
- Commanders signed G Keaton Sutherland to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Commanders released C Jon Toth from their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed QB Will Grier to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys signed LS Matt Overton and LS Tucker Addington to their practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles released TE Dalton Keene from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants placed CB Aaron Robinson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed LB A.J. Klein to their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions waived K Dominik Eberle.
- Lions signed TE Shane Zylstra to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed LB Eric Wilson off of the Saints’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots released WR Laquon Treadwell from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed QB Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed LB Blake Martinez to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed T Jackson Barton to their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints re-signed CB Jordan Brown. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed CB Chris Harris, DB Jordan Brown and RB Adam Prentice to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Saints waived CB DaMarcus Fields.
- Saints released DB Tre Swilling from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks released DB Quandre Mosely from their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers designated WR Calvin Austin to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Steelers signed C Ryan McCollum and S Scott Nelson to their practice squad.
- Steelers released P Jordan Berry and WR Jaquarii Roberson from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans released TE Pharaoh Brown. (NFLTR)
- Texans designated DE Mario Addison to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans released WR Chris Conley from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed DL Sam Okuayinonu to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed RB Julius Chestnut and CB Shyheim Carter to their practice squad.
- Titans waived OLB Wyatt Ray.
- Titans released OL Christian DiLauro from their practice squad.
- Titans waived TE Tommy Hudson from injured reserve.
Vikings
- Vikings signed OT Khyiris Tonga off of the Falcons’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Vikings placed S Lewis Cine on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Vikings activated LB Ryan Connelly from the PUP list.
- Vikings released DL Jaylen Twyman and WR Travis Tolvonen from their practice squad.
