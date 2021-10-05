NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/5

49ers
- 49ers signed WR Jordan Matthews to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released LB Curtis Bolton, RB Kerryon Johnson and RB Chris Thompson from their practice squad.
Bears
- Dolphins traded WR Jakeem Grant to the Bears. (NFLTR)
- Bears waived WR Nsimba Webster.
- Bears released LB Rashad Smith from their practice squad.
- Bears signed RB Artavis Pierce to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals signed P Drue Chrisman and S Michael Thomas to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bengals released S Sean Davis and CB Tony Brown from their practice squad.
Broncos
- Broncos signed WR Josh Malone to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Broncos released C Harry Crider and DB Rojesterman Farris from their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns placed C Nick Harris on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns waived LB Elijah Lee.
- Browns signed OL Hjalte Froholdt off of the Texans’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals released CB Quinton Dunbar and OL Michal Menet from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals re-signed DB Luq Barcoo to their practice squad.
- Cardinals activated WR Josh Doctson from the COVID-19 list.
- Cardinals signed RB Tavien Feaster to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed WR Josh Gordon to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs placed DE Joshua Kaindoh on injured reserve.
- Chiefs designated LB Willie Gay to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed DT Andrew Brown and LB Josh Watson to their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts signed TE Michael Jacobson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Colts released TE David Wells from their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys released CB Holton Hill from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys signed CB Isaiah Johnson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins traded WR Jakeem Grant to the Bears. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins signed C Austin Reiter off of the Saints’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles placed G Sua Opeta on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Eagles waived WR Michael Walker from injured reserve.
Falcons
- Falcons placed CB Isaiah Oliver and P Cam Nizialek on injured reserve.
- Falcons signed DL Mike Pennel to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed K Elliott Fry and S Shawn Williams to their practice squad.
- Falcons signed P Dustin Colquitt to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed DB Ka’dar Hollman to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants released DB Steven Parker and OL Sam Jones from their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets placed LB Hamsah Nasirildeen on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed OL Isaiah Williams to their active roster.
- Jets signed RB Austin Waller to their practice squad.
- Jets released OL Elijah Nkansah from their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions signed OL Ryan McCollum off of the Texans’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots placed LT Isaiah Wynn and LG Michael Onwenu on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams re-signed DB J.R. Reed to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Rams release OL Jared Hocker from their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints released K Aldrick Rosas. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed DE Jalyn Holmes to their active roster.
- Saints signed DB Bryce Thompson to their practice squad.
Steelers
Texans
- Texans signed WR Davion Davis off of the Browns’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed OLB John Simon and DL Caraun Reid to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived K Tucker McCann from injured reserve.
Vikings
- Vikings placed DB Harrison Hand on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Vikings signed DT T.J. Smith to their practice squad.
Washington
- Washington signed CB Danny Johnson and LB Jordan Kunaszyk to their active roster.
- Washington placed LB Jon Bostic and CB Torry McTyer on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Washington signed K Chris Blewitt, CB Danny Johnson and WR Damion Willis to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
