NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/5

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bengals

Broncos

  • Broncos signed WR Josh Malone to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Broncos released C Harry Crider and DB Rojesterman Farris from their practice squad.

Browns

Cardinals

  • Cardinals released CB Quinton Dunbar and OL Michal Menet from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals re-signed DB Luq Barcoo to their practice squad.
  • Cardinals activated WR Josh Doctson from the COVID-19 list.
  • Cardinals signed RB Tavien Feaster to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Chiefs

Chargers

Colts

  • Colts signed TE Michael Jacobson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Colts released TE David Wells from their practice squad.

Cowboys

Dolphins

  • Dolphins traded WR Jakeem Grant to the Bears. (NFLTR)
  • Dolphins signed C Austin Reiter off of the Saints’ practice squad. (NFLTR)

Eagles

  • Eagles placed G Sua Opeta on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Eagles waived WR Michael Walker from injured reserve.

Falcons

Giants

Jets

Lions

  • Lions signed OL Ryan McCollum off of the Texans’ practice squad. (NFLTR)

Patriots

Rams

  • Rams re-signed DB J.R. Reed to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Rams release OL Jared Hocker from their practice squad.  

Saints

  • Saints released K Aldrick Rosas. (NFLTR)
  • Saints signed DE Jalyn Holmes to their active roster.
  • Saints signed DB Bryce Thompson to their practice squad.

Steelers

Texans

Titans

  • Titans signed OLB John Simon and DL Caraun Reid to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Titans waived K Tucker McCann from injured reserve.

Vikings

  • Vikings placed DB Harrison Hand on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings signed DT T.J. Smith to their practice squad. 

Washington

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply