NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/23

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers released WR Austin Watkins from their practice squad.

Bears

Bills

  • Bills designated WR Marquez Stevenson to return from injured reserve. 

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers released LS Carson Tinker.
  • Buccaneers activated WR Scotty Miller from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Cardinals

Colts

  • Colts signed WR Isaiah McKoy to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Colts released WR Tarik Black from their practice squad.

Cowboys

Dolphins

Falcons

  • Falcons signed P Dom Maggio to their practice squad.

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Packers

Panthers

  • Panthers released DT Josh Avery from their practice squad.

Patriots

  • Patriots signed P Corliss Waltman to their practice squad.

Ravens

Saints

Steelers

Texans 

  • Texans waived RB Philip Lindsay. (NFLTR)

Titans

Vikings

Washington

  • Washington released LB Anthony Hines and WR Damion Willis from their practice squad.

