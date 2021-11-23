NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/23

49ers
- 49ers released WR Austin Watkins from their practice squad.
Bears
- Bears signed DT Margus Hunt to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Bears placed DB Duke Shelley on injured reserve.
- Bears signed K Brian Johnson to their practice squad.
Bills
- Bills designated WR Marquez Stevenson to return from injured reserve.
Broncos
- Broncos waived CB Mac McCain.
- Broncos activated OLB Pita Taumoepenu from the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Browns
- Browns signed RB John Kelly to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Browns released RB Dexter Williams from their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers released LS Carson Tinker.
- Buccaneers activated WR Scotty Miller from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed QB Trace McSorley off of the Ravens’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals waived QB Chris Streveler. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed LS Beau Brinkley and RB Tavien Feaster to their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts signed WR Isaiah McKoy to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Colts released WR Tarik Black from their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys released K Lirim Hajrullahu from their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed LB Brennan Scarlett and DB Jamal Perry on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins signed S Will Parks off of the 49ers’ practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons signed P Dom Maggio to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars designated DT Jay Tufele to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets placed QB Joe Flacco and QB Mike White on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed K Alex Kessman to their practice squad.
- Jets released LB Corey Thompson from their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions signed OL Tommy Kraemer to their active roster.
- Lions placed DE Da’Shawn Hand on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed CB Corey Ballentine to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed G Ben Braden to their active roster.
- Packers placed G Elgton Jenkins on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers released DT Josh Avery from their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots signed P Corliss Waltman to their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens signed QB Kenji Bahar, CB Kevin Toliver and OT Jaryd Jones-Smith to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Ravens released OT Adrian Ealy from their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints signed WR Malcolm Perry to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Saints placed TE Adam Trautman and OT Landon Young on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed WR Kevin White and CB Ken Crawley to their active roster.
- Saints waived DB KeiVarae Russell.
Steelers
- Steelers signed TE Kevin Rader to their active roster.
- Steelers signed G Rashaad Coward and TE Jace Sternberger to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Steelers placed WR Ray-Ray McCloud on the COVID-19 list.
- Steelers released QB James Morgan from their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans waived RB Philip Lindsay. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans waived RB Adrian Peterson. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed DB Buster Skrine, RB Dontrell Hilliard and OLB John Simon to their active roster.
- Titans placed DB Chris Jackson and WR Marcus Johnson on injured reserve.
- Titans signed WR Golden Tate, RB Rodney Smith, WR Austin Mack and DL Kevin Strong to their practice squad.
- Titans released WR Chris Rowland and DL Niles Scott from their practice squad.
- Titans designated FB Khari Blasingame to return from injured reserve.
Vikings
- Vikings placed DT Dalvin Tomlinson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Vikings activated G Dakota Dozier from the COVID-19 list.
- Vikings released FB Garrett Groshek and C Spencer Pulley from their practice squad.
Washington
- Washington released LB Anthony Hines and WR Damion Willis from their practice squad.
