NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/5

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Chargers waived WR Simi Fehoko. (NFLTR)
  • Chargers activated DB J.T. Woods from the NFI list.
  • Chargers signed RB Elijah Dotson to their practice squad.

Chiefs

  • Chiefs signed DB Tyree Gillespie to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Chiefs released WR Chase Cota from their practice squad.

Commanders

  • Commanders waived LB Drew White from the PUP list.

Eagles

  • Eagles released WR Cam Sims from their practice squad.

Jaguars

  • Jaguars waived TE Leonard Taylor from injured reserve.

Jets

Lions

Packers

Panthers

  • Panthers signed OL Justin McCray to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Panthers signed QB Jake Luton back to their practice squad.
  • Panthers released WR Matt Landers and OLB Jordan Thomas from their practice squad. 

Raiders

Rams

Saints

Texans

Titans

