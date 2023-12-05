NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/5

49ers
- 49ers signed DB Logan Ryan. (NFLTR)
- 49ers waived RB Tyrion Davis-Price. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed DL Naquan Jones to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals re-signed WR Dan Chisena to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers waived WR Simi Fehoko. (NFLTR)
- Chargers activated DB J.T. Woods from the NFI list.
- Chargers signed RB Elijah Dotson to their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed DB Tyree Gillespie to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs released WR Chase Cota from their practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders waived LB Drew White from the PUP list.
Eagles
- Eagles released WR Cam Sims from their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars waived TE Leonard Taylor from injured reserve.
Jets
- Jets waived QB Tim Boyle. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed QB Brett Rypien off of the Seahawks’ practice squad.
Lions
- Lions signed DT Tyson Alualu and OL Matt Farniok to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Lions placed DL Alim McNeill on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed CB Kindle Vildor to their active roster.
- Lions released LB Raymond Johnson from their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers signed RB Kenyan Drake to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Packers released RB James Robinson from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers signed OL Justin McCray to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed QB Jake Luton back to their practice squad.
- Panthers released WR Matt Landers and OLB Jordan Thomas from their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders signed DE Janarius Robinson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed DE Charles Snowden to their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams released TE Miller Forristall from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints released DB Daniel Sorensen from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed S Adrian Amos. (NFLTR)
- Texans waived DE Kerry Hyder. (NFLTR)
- Texans placed WR Tank Dell on injured reserve.
- Texans signed WR Davion Davis to their practice squad.
- Texans placed WR Jared Wyane on the practice squad injured list.
Titans
- Titans waived LB Monty Rice. (NFLTR)
