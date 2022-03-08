NFL Transactions: Tuesday 3/8

49ers
- 49ers signed G Keaton Sutherland. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills released LB A.J. Klein. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos released WR DaeSean Hamilton. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers franchised WR Chris Godwin. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed WR Mike Williams to a three-year, $60M deal. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed CB Tony Brown. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys franchised TE Dalton Schultz. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys re-signed WR Noah Brown to a one-year deal. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins franchised TE Mike Gesicki. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins tendered ERFA RB Salvon Ahmed and DB Elijah Campbell. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars franchised OT Cam Robinson. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed WR Josh Reynolds to a two-year, $12M deal. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers franchised WR Davante Adams. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders released DB Kavon Frazier. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints re-signed OL Ethan Greenidge to a one-year deal. (NFLTR)
