NFL Transactions: Tuesday 8/16

49ers
- 49ers released DL Robert Nkemdiche. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears waived TE Rysen John and LB Noah Dawkins. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed OL Corey Dublin and S Jon Alexander.
- Bears placed C Doug Kramer on injured reserve.
- Bears waived DB Michael Joseph, DB Jayson Stanley and LB Javin White with an injury designation.
Bills
- Bills released CB Tim Harris and LB Marquel Lee. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos released WR Travis Fulgham, S Jamar Johnson, WR Kaden Davis, RB Max Borghi, and TE Rodney Williams. (NFLTR)
- Broncos waived RB Tyreik McAllister from injured reserve with a settlement.
Browns
- Browns claimed WR Easop Winston off waivers from the Saints. (NFLTR)
- Browns released DT Sheldon Day. (NFLTR)
- Browns waived OT Elijah Nkansah with an injury designation.
- Browns placed C Nick Harris and C Dawson Deaton on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns waived LB Silas Kelly from injured reserve with a settlement.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed DE Carl Nassib. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers released DB Ross Cockrell. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers waived G Curtis Blackwell, WR Kameron Brown and TE Ben Beise.
- Buccaneers waived T Jonathan Hubbard and OLB JoJo Ozougwu with injury designations.
Chargers
- Chargers DT Forrest Merril and C Isaac Weaver reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Chiefs
- Chiefs waived WR Devin Gray and DL Austin Edwards.
- Chiefs WR Gary Jennings reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Colts
- Colts released WR Isaiah Ford. (NFLTR)
- Colts waived WR Michael Young, OL Brandon Kemp and CB Alexander Myres.
Commanders
- Commanders released S Troy Apke, CB De’Vante Bausby and G Deion Calhoun. (NFLTR)
- Commanders placed FB Alex Armah and TE Sammis Reyes on injured reserve.
- Commanders waived WR Jequez Ezzard from injured reserve with a settlement.
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated LB Anthony Barr from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys placed RB Ryan Nall on injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed TE Adam Shaheen on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins waived OL Cole Banwart, WR DeVonte Dedmon and DL Jordan Williams.
- Dolphins waived CB Tino Ellis with an injury designation.
Eagles
- Eagles waived CB Jimmy Moreland, WR Lance Lenoir and S Jared Mayden with injury designations. (NFLTR)
- Eagles waived WR Keric Wheatfall from injured reserve with a settlement.
Falcons
- Falcons waived TE Tucker Fisk, LB Rashad Smith, DB Tre Webb, and P Seth Vernon. (NFLTR)
- Falcons placed CB Cornell Armstrong on injured reserve.
Giants
- Giants waived WR Austin Proehl with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
- Giants waived TE Jeremiah Hall and CB Gavin Heslop.
Jaguars
- Jaguars K Elliott Fry reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
- Jaguars waived RB Nathan Cottrell from injured reserve with a settlement.
Jets
- Jets released DB Luq Barcoo, OL Derrick Kelly, DE Timmy Ward and WR Rashard Davis.
- Jets placed OL Mekhi Becton on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions waived S Brady Breeze and WR Josh Johnson. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers waived LB Ellis Brooks, TE Dominique Dafney, RB B.J. Baylor and OL George Moore. (NFLTR)
- Packers G Cole Schneider and DB Donte Vaughn reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Panthers
- Panthers released DT Jacob Tuioti-Marine from injured reserve with a settlement.
Patriots
- Patriots placed CB Malcolm Butler and CB Joejuan Williams on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots waived P Jake Julien.
Raiders
- Raiders released CB Nate Brooks, DT Vernon Butler and WR Demarcus Robinson. (NFLTR)
- Raiders waived EDGE Gerri Green and OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
Rams
- Rams claimed DE T.J. Carter off waivers. (NFLTR)
- Rams waived WR Warren Jackson with an injury designation.
- Rams waived QB Luis Perez, P Cameron Dicker, T Adrian Ealy, TE Jamal Pettigrew and DB Caesar Dancy-Williams. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens released QB Brett Hundley. (NFLTR)
- Ravens placed LB Trent Harris on injured reserve.
Saints
- Saints DB Jordan Brown and DB Isaiah Pryor reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Seahawks
- Seahawks activated OT Liam Ryan from the PUP list.
Steelers
- Steelers claimed G Ryan McCollum off waivers from the Lions.
- Steelers waived C Nate Gilliam.
- Steelers placed DB Karl Joseph and WR Anthony Miller on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Steelers signed OL William Dunkle.
- Steelers waived DT Doug Costin, OL Jake Dixon, OL Chris Owens and P Cameron Nizialek. (NFLTR)
- Steelers LB Tuzar Skipper reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
- Steelers waived WR Javon McKinley from injured reserve with a settlement.
Titans
- Titans claimed DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. off waivers from the Chiefs. (NFLTR)
- Titans released WR Josh Malone, RB Jordan Wilkins and DB Deante Burton. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived DL Haskell Garrett and OL Carson Green.
Vikings
- Vikings waived FB Jake Bargas, OLB Andre Mintze and CB Tye Smith. (NFLTR)
- Vikings waived DL Tyarise Stevenson and WR Thomas Hennigan with injury designations.
