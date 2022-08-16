NFL Transactions: Tuesday 8/16

Nate Bouda
  • Buccaneers signed DE Carl Nassib. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers released DB Ross Cockrell. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers waived G Curtis Blackwell, WR Kameron Brown and TE Ben Beise.
  • Buccaneers waived T Jonathan Hubbard and OLB JoJo Ozougwu with injury designations. 

  • Chargers DT Forrest Merril and C Isaac Weaver reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

  • Cowboys activated LB Anthony Barr from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
  • Cowboys placed RB Ryan Nall on injured reserve.

  • Dolphins placed TE Adam Shaheen on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Dolphins waived OL Cole Banwart, WR DeVonte Dedmon and DL Jordan Williams.
  • Dolphins waived CB Tino Ellis with an injury designation. 

  • Giants waived WR Austin Proehl with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
  • Giants waived TE Jeremiah Hall and CB Gavin Heslop.

  • Jaguars K Elliott Fry reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
  • Jaguars waived RB Nathan Cottrell from injured reserve with a settlement.

  • Packers waived LB Ellis Brooks, TE Dominique Dafney, RB B.J. Baylor and OL George Moore. (NFLTR)
  • Packers G Cole Schneider and DB Donte Vaughn reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

  • Panthers released DT Jacob Tuioti-Marine from injured reserve with a settlement.

  • Rams claimed DE T.J. Carter off waivers. (NFLTR)
  • Rams waived WR Warren Jackson with an injury designation. 
  • Rams waived QB Luis Perez, P Cameron Dicker, T Adrian Ealy, TE Jamal Pettigrew and DB Caesar Dancy-Williams. (NFLTR)

  • Saints DB Jordan Brown and DB Isaiah Pryor reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

  • Seahawks activated OT Liam Ryan from the PUP list.

