NFL Transactions: Wednesday 5/18

Bears
- Bears signed third-round WR Velus Jones. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals signed first-round S Daxton Hill. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns signed CB Parnell Motley. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed second-round TE Trey McBride, seventh-round CB Christian Matthew, and seventh-round OL Marquis Hayes. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed third-round OLB Myjai Sanders. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed DE Morgan Fox. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts waived RB Max Borghi. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders signed first-round WR Jahan Dotson. (NFLTR)
- Commanders waived OT Drew Himmelman. (NFLTR)
- Commanders signed third-round RB Brian Robinson. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins waived QB Chris Streveler. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed CB James Bradberry. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed DE Jalyn Holmes, S Henry Black, CB Maurice Canady, and CB Khalil Dorsey. (NFLTR)
- Giants released LB Trent Harris.
- Giants waived QB Brian Lewerke, DE Raymond Johnson III, and DB Jordan Mosley with an injury designation.
Jets
- Jets signed first-round WR Garrett Wilson. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed LS Jack Coco.
Saints
- Saints signed G Josh Andrews and DT Josh Black. (NFLTR)
- Saints placed LB Sharif Finch on injured reserve.
