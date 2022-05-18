NFL Transactions: Wednesday 5/18

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

  • Bears signed third-round WR Velus Jones. (NFLTR)

Bengals

  • Bengals signed first-round S Daxton Hill. (NFLTR)

Browns

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed second-round TE Trey McBride, seventh-round CB Christian Matthew, and seventh-round OL Marquis Hayes. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals signed third-round OLB Myjai Sanders. (NFLTR)

Chargers

Colts

  • Colts waived RB Max Borghi. (NFLTR)

Commanders

  • Commanders signed first-round WR Jahan Dotson. (NFLTR)
  • Commanders waived OT Drew Himmelman. (NFLTR)
  • Commanders signed third-round RB Brian Robinson. (NFLTR)

Dolphins

Eagles

Giants

Jets

  • Jets signed first-round WR Garrett Wilson. (NFLTR)

Packers

  • Packers signed LS Jack Coco.

Saints

