NFL Transactions: Monday 8/30

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Bengals

Bills

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers released DT Kobe Smith, CB Antonio Hamilton, LB Joe Jones, TE Jerell Adams, OT Jake Benzinger, OLB Elijah Ponder, S Javon Hagan and TE Tanner Hudson. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers waived OT Chidi Okeke from injured reserve with a settlement.

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Eagles activated OL Landon Dickerson from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
  • Eagles activated S Rodney McLeod from the PUP list. 

Falcons

Giants

  • Bengals traded C Billy Price to the Giants for DL B.J. Hill. (NFLTR)

Jaguars

  • Jaguars activated DE Josh Allen from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Jaguars waived CB Corey Straughter

Jets

Lions

Panthers

  • Bills traded DE Darryl Johnson to the Panthers. (NFLTR)
  • Panthers waived G Mike Horton and S Jalen Julius. (NFLTR)

Patriots

  • Patriots released S Adrian Colbert. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots waived DL Bill Murray and WR Tre Nixon

Raiders

  • Raiders released LB Darron Lee from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)

Rams

  • Rams waived CB Brontae Harris, WR Jeremiah Haydel, G Jeremiah Kolone, G Jordan Meredith, DB Donovan Olumba and S Troy Warner. (NFLTR)

Ravens

Seahawks

  • Seahawks waived WR Darece Roberson

Steelers

Texans

Titans

  • Titans placed G Nate Davis on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Titans waived OL Chandon Herring with an injury designation. 
  • Titans released OT Brent Qvale from injured reserve with a settlement.
  • Titans waived G Ross Reynolds from injured reserve with a settlement.

Washington

