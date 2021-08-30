NFL Transactions: Monday 8/30

Bears
- Bears waived TE Scooter Harrington, OL Adam Redmond and WR Chris Lacy. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals traded C Billy Price to the Giants for DL B.J. Hill. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills waived RB Kerrith Whyte, WR Brandon Powell and CB Tim Harris. (NFLTR)
- Bills traded DE Darryl Johnson to the Panthers. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns waived DE Cameron Malveaux, DE Porter Gustin, TE Kyle Markway. DT Marvin Wilson, TE Jordan Franks, WR JoJo Natson, DE Curtis Weaver, QB Kyle Lauletta and S Sheldrick Redwine. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers released DT Kobe Smith, CB Antonio Hamilton, LB Joe Jones, TE Jerell Adams, OT Jake Benzinger, OLB Elijah Ponder, S Javon Hagan and TE Tanner Hudson. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers waived OT Chidi Okeke from injured reserve with a settlement.
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived S James Wiggins, CB Jace Whittaker, WR Andre Baccellia, WR KeeSean Johnson, OL Shaq Calhoun, RB Tavien Feaster, C Michal Menet, DL Cam Murray, CB Picasso Nelson, WR A.J. Richardson, LB Evan Weaver, P Ryan Winslow and LB Bryson Young. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released DE Josh Mauro and S Chris Banjo.
- Cardinals activated DL Jordan Phillips from the COVID-19 list.
- Cardinals placed CB Darqueze Dennard on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals waived LB Terrance Smith with an injury settlement.
Chargers
- Chargers waived OLB Davin Bellamy, LB Nate Evans, OT Darius Harper, WR John Hurst, OLB Jessie Lemonier, CB K.J. Sails, TE Matt Sokol, CB Donte Vaughn and DL Willie Yarbary. (NFLTR)
- Chargers waived LS Cole Mazza and OL Tyree St. Louis with injury designations.
Chiefs
- Chiefs waived RB Darwin Thompson, RB Derrick Gore, WR Maurice Ffrench, OL Wyatt Miller, S Devon Key, DL Austin Edwards, DE Demone Harris, CB Zayne Anderson, WR Darrius Shepherd and WR Dalton Schoen. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts placed QB Carson Wentz, C Ryan Kelly and WR Zach Pascal on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Colts activated G Quenton Nelson from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Colts placed OT Sam Tevi on injured reserve.
- Colts released CB Holton Hill, S Sean Davis and OL Jake Eldrenkamp. (NFLTR)
- Colts waived LB Isaiah Kaufusi.
Dolphins
- Dolphins waived FB/TE Carl Tucker, LB Tyshun Render, RB Jordan Scarlett, DB Tino Ellis and S Nate Holley. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins released C Matt Skura.
- Dolphins waived WR Robert Foster from injured reserve with a settlement.
Eagles
- Eagles activated OL Landon Dickerson from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Eagles activated S Rodney McLeod from the PUP list.
Falcons
- Falcons released LB Terrance Smith with an injury settlement.
- Falcons waived DL Zac Dawe and DE Eli Ankou. (NFLTR)
Giants
Jaguars
- Jaguars activated DE Josh Allen from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars waived CB Corey Straughter.
Jets
- Jets activated S Ashtyn Davis from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Jets waived DE Jeremiah Valoaga, OL Corey Levin, DL Aaron Adeoye, S J.T. Hassell, CB Lamar Jackson and WR Lawrence Cager.
Lions
- Lions released WR Breshad Perriman and CB Mike Ford. (NFLTR)
- Lions waived WR Victor Bolden, WR Damion Ratley, G Evan Heim, S Alijah Holder, and NT Miles Brown.
- Lions waived OT Dan Skipper and OT Tyrell Crosby with injury designations. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers waived G Mike Horton and S Jalen Julius. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots released S Adrian Colbert. (NFLTR)
- Patriots waived DL Bill Murray and WR Tre Nixon.
Raiders
- Raiders released LB Darron Lee from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams waived CB Brontae Harris, WR Jeremiah Haydel, G Jeremiah Kolone, G Jordan Meredith, DB Donovan Olumba and S Troy Warner. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens waived WR Devin Gray, WR Siaosi Mariner and WR Deon Cain. (NFLTR)
- Ravens activated TE Nick Boyle from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks waived WR Darece Roberson.
Steelers
- Steelers waived WR Rico Bussey and LB Jamar Watson.
- Steelers released LS Kameron Canaday. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans activated OT Laremy Tunsil from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Texans waived DB Cornell Armstrong and LB Tae Davis with injury designations.
Titans
- Titans placed G Nate Davis on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived OL Chandon Herring with an injury designation.
- Titans released OT Brent Qvale from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Titans waived G Ross Reynolds from injured reserve with a settlement.
Washington
- Washington waived TE Caleb Wilson, CB Cole Luke, CB Linden Stephens, WR Tony Brown, RB Jonathan Williams, QB Steven Montez and OT Jon Toth. (NFLTR)
