NFL Transactions: Monday 9/6

49ers
- 49ers signed CB Josh Norman. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released CB Dontae Johnson.
Bears
- Bears waived ILB Josh Woods. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed WR Breshad Permian.
- Bears signed OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bears waived DB Tre Roberson from injured reserve with an injury settlement. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals signed DT Mike Daniels to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bengals released CB Winston Rose from their practice squad.
Broncos
Browns
- Browns signed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers activated DL Ndamukong Suh from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers waived K Jose Borregales.
- Buccaneers placed G Earl Watford on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers placed CB Ryan Smith on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chargers promoted DB Kemon Hall to their active roster.
- Chargers signed CB Kiondre Thomas to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts activated LT Eric Fisher from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Colts released DT Antwaun Woods.
- Colts waived TE Jordan Thomas from injured reserve with an injury settlement. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed G Zack Martin on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys re-signed P Bryan Anger. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys signed OT Aviante Collins to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed LT Austin Jackson and TE Adam Shaheen on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins promoted CB Jamal Perry to their active roster.
- Dolphins signed WR Isaiah Ford to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins released CB Tino Ellis and DE Jason Strowbridge from their practice squad.
Jaguars
Jets
- Jets promoted RB Josh Adams to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed S Shedrick Redwine.
- Jets signed S Adrian Colbert and S Jarrod Wilson to their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions released OL Dan Skipper from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Panthers
- Panthers placed G John Miller on the COVID-19 list.
- Panthers signed WR Alex Erickson, K Dominik Eberle and G Mike Horton to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Panthers waived DB Darius Clark from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Patriots
- Patriots signed DL Daniel Ekuale to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed RB Peyton Barber off of Washingtonâ€™s practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders waived LB Tanner Muse. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed WR David Moore to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed LB K.J. Wright. (NFLTR)
- Raiders waived RB B.J. Emmons and DL Niles Scott.
- Raiders signed LB Patrick Onwuasor to their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens signed LB Josh Bynes to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed DT Jaleel Johnson. (NFLTR)
- Saints waived DB Bryan Mills.
- Saints re-signed WR Chris Hogan and QB Trevor Siemian. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed DL Montravius Adams. (NFLTR)
- Saints placed OL Will Clapp, K Wil Lutz and TE Nick Vannett on injured reserve.
- Saints signed DB Ka’dar Hollman, DE Jalyn Holmes, DT Jaleel Johnson, G Derrick Kelly, DB Dylan Mabin, DB Jordan Miller and K Aldrick Rosas to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Saints released LB Wynton McManis from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed G Jordan Simmons to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed CB Blessuan Austin. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks promoted TE Tyler Mabry to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed DT Daniel Archibong, S Karl Joseph, G Malcolm Pridgeon, WR Steven Sims and LB Derrek Tuska to their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans placed OT Charlie Heck on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans activated TE Geoff Swaim from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived DB Chris Jones and LB Justin March-Lillard.
- Titans activated QB Ryan Tannehill and RB Jeremy McNichols from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived DL Kyle Peko from injured reserve with an injury settlement. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived OL Corey Levin.
Vikings
- Vikings waived S Luther Kirk from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington signed RB Jonathan Williams to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Washington waived DB Jimmy Moreland from injured reserve with an injury settlement. (NFLTR)
