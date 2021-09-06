NFL Transactions: Monday 9/6

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

  • Bears waived ILB Josh Woods. (NFLTR)
  • Bears signed WR Breshad Permian.
  • Bears signed OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Bears waived DB Tre Roberson from injured reserve with an injury settlement. (NFLTR)

Bengals

  • Bengals signed DT Mike Daniels to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Bengals released CB Winston Rose from their practice squad.

Broncos

  •  
    Broncos signed WR De’Mornay Pierson-El to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Browns

Buccaneers

Chargers

  • Chargers placed CB Ryan Smith on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Chargers promoted DB Kemon Hall to their active roster.
  • Chargers signed CB Kiondre Thomas to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Colts

Cowboys

Dolphins

Jaguars

  • Jaguars activated G A.J. Cann from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Jaguars waived OLB Aaron Patrick.

Jets

Lions

  • Lions released OL Dan Skipper from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Panthers

  • Panthers placed G John Miller on the COVID-19 list. 
  • Panthers signed WR Alex Erickson, K Dominik Eberle and G Mike Horton to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Panthers waived DB Darius Clark from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Patriots

Raiders

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Steelers signed DT Daniel Archibong, S Karl Joseph, G Malcolm Pridgeon, WR Steven Sims and LB Derrek Tuska to their practice squad.

Texans

Titans

Vikings

  • Vikings waived S Luther Kirk from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)

Washington

