NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/15

49ers
- 49ers officially placed DT Javon Kinlaw and CB Emmanuel Moseley on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- 49ers activated LB Curtis Robinson from injured reserve.
- 49ers elevated CB Dontae Johnson and WR Willie Snead to their active roster.
Broncos
- Broncos signed TE Dalton Keene to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Broncos released LS Joe Fortunato from their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns activated CB Greedy Williams from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed LB Dakota Allen to their active roster.
- Browns elevated CB Herb Miller and WR Chester Rogers to their active roster.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers elevated CB Anthony Chesley and S Nolan Turner to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Cardinals activated QB Colt McCoy from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released QB Trace McSorley.
- Cardinals released OLB Devon Kennard.
- Cardinals elevated WR Andre Baccellia and RB Corey Clement to their active roster.
Chiefs
- Chiefs elevated CB Zayne Anderson to their active roster.
- Chiefs elevated CB Dicaprio Bootle to their active roster.
Colts
- Colts signed WR Keke Coutee to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Colts waived OT Luke Tenuta.
- Colts elevated RB Phillip Lindsay and RB D’Vonte Price to their active roster.
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed RB Rico Dowdle and WR Simi Fehoko on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys signed LS Matt Overton.
- Cowboys elevated TE Sean McKeon and RB Malik Davis to their active roster.
Dolphins
- Dolphins elevated OTs Brandon Shell and Kion Smith to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles activated OT Andre Dillard from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Eagles placed DE Janarius Robinson on injured reserve.
- Eagles elevated S Andre Chachere to their active roster.
- Eagles placed OT Jarrid Williams on the practice squad injured list.
Falcons
- Falcons activated CB Isaiah Oliver from the injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Falcons elevated TE MyCole Pruitt to their active roster.
Giants
- Giants elevated DL Ryder Anderson and WR Marcus Johnson to their active roster.
- Giants placed DB Tony Jefferson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars elevated LB Ty Summers to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets activated DE Vinny Curry from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets elevated OT Mike Remmers and TE Kenny Yeboah to their active roster.
- Jets released TE Lawrence Cager.
Packers
- Packers placed OLB Tipa Galeai on injured reserve.
- Packers elevated WR Juwann Winfree to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed LB Arron Mosby to their active roster.
- Panthers elevated QB Jacob Eason and CB Tae Hayes to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Panthers placed CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III on injured reserve.
Patriots
- Patriots elevated WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey and QB Garrett Gilbert to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams elevated RB Ronnie Rivers and OL Chandler Brewer to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed WRs Keith Kirkwood and Rashid Shaheed to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Saints elevated CB Chris Harris and WR Kevin White to their active roster.
- Saints waived QB Jake Luton.
- Saints placed WR Deonte Hardy on injured reserve.
- Saints signed RB Jake Funk to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks elevated LB Christian Jones to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed CB Josh Jackson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Steelers placed DL DeMarvin Leal on injured reserve.
- Steelers elevated S Elijah Riley and CB Quincy Wilson to their active roster.
Vikings
- Vikings elevated TE Jacob Hollister to their active roster.
