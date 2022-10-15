NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/15

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers elevated CB Anthony Chesley and S Nolan Turner to their active roster.

Cardinals

Chiefs

Colts

  • Colts signed WR Keke Coutee to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Colts waived OT Luke Tenuta.
  • Colts elevated RB Phillip Lindsay and RB D’Vonte Price to their active roster.

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Eagles activated OT Andre Dillard from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Eagles placed DE Janarius Robinson on injured reserve. 
  • Eagles elevated S Andre Chachere to their active roster. 
  • Eagles placed OT Jarrid Williams on the practice squad injured list. 

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Rams

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Vikings

