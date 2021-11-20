NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/20

49ers
- 49ers activated S Jaquiski Tartt from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- 49ers elevated CB Davontae Harris to their active roster.
Bengals
- Bengals elevated TE Mason Schreck to their active roster.
Bears
- Bears activated DB Deon Bush from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears elevated WR Isaiah Coulter and OLB Ledarius Mack to their active roster.
Broncos
- Broncos activated QB Drew Lock, DB Michael Ojemudia and LB Justin Strnad from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns elevated CB Herb Miller, DE Porter Gustin and WR Lawrence Cager to their active roster.
- Browns waived RB John Kelly. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals promoted RB Tavien Feaster and LB Beau Brinkley to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals placed LB Tanner Vallejo on injured reserve.
- Cardinals elevated LB Joe Walker and LB Tahir Whitehead to their active roster.
Chargers
- Chargers activated DE Joey Bosa and LB Drue Tranquill from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Chargers elevated DL Andrew Brown, DL Forrest Merrill and CB Kiondre Thomas to their active roster.
Chiefs
- Chiefs activated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve (NFLTR)
- Chiefs elevated WR Daurice Fountain to their active roster.
- Chiefs waived TE Daniel Brown.
Colts
- Colts signed S Jahleel Addae to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Colts waived CB Anthony Chesley.
Cowboys
- Cowboys elevated CB Kyron Brown and CB Deante Burton to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins elevated RB Duke Johnson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles activated RB Miles Sanders from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Eagles placed OL Jack Anderson on injured reserve.
Jaguars
- Jaguars elevated WR John Brown to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets elevated DE Ronnie Blair and FB Nick Bawden to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions elevated OL Tommy Kraemer and K Aldrick Rosas to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed WR Tom Kennedy to their active roster.
- Lions waived DL Kevin Strong.
Packers
- Packers elevated OLB La’Darius Hamilton and WR Juwann Winfree to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers activated G John Miller from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers placed CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III on injured reserve.
Raiders
- Raiders activated DB Roderic Teamer from injured reserve.
- Raiders elevated DB Sutton Smith to their active roster.
- Raiders placed FB Alec Ingold on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens activated G Ben Cleveland from injured reserve.
- Ravens placed OLB Pernell McPhee on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed G/DT Kahlil McKenzie to their active roster.
- Ravens elevated ILB Joe Thomas and QB Trace McSorley to their active roster.
- Ravens released OL James Carpenter from their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints activated RB Tony Jones from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints waived DB Ken Crawley and WR Kevin White. (NFLTR)
- Saints elevated OT Caleb Benenoch and C Will Clapp to their active roster.
- Saints signed DT Josian Bronson and DB KeiVarae Russell to their active roster.
- Saints placed DT Malcolm Roach on injured reserve.
Seahawks
- Seahawks elevated CB Gavin Heslop to their active roster.
Steelers
- Steelers activated QB Ben Roethlisberger from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Steelers elevated S Karl Joseph, DL Daniel Archibong, and LB Delontae Scott to their active roster.
- Steelers placed OL Kevin Dotson on injured reserve.
Texans
- Texans activated DB Terrence Brooks from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans elevated DE Derek Rivers to their active roster.
- Texans placed Hardy Nickerson on injured reserve.
Titans
- Titans activated TE Tommy Hudson from injured reserve.
- Titans placed OLB Bud Dupree on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans elevated RB Dontrell Hilliard and DB Breon Borders to their active roster.
Vikings
- Vikings activated CB Patrick Peterson from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Vikings elevated S Myles Dorn to their active roster.
Washington
- Washington elevated TE Temarrick Hemingway to their active roster.
