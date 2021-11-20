NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/20

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bengals

Bears

Broncos

Browns

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Eagles activated RB Miles Sanders from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Eagles placed OL Jack Anderson on injured reserve. 

Jaguars

Jets

  • Jets elevated DE Ronnie Blair and FB Nick Bawden to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Lions

Packers

  • Packers elevated OLB La’Darius Hamilton and WR Juwann Winfree to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Panthers

Raiders

  • Raiders activated DB Roderic Teamer from injured reserve.
  • Raiders elevated DB Sutton Smith to their active roster.
  • Raiders placed FB Alec Ingold on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks elevated CB Gavin Heslop to their active roster. 

Steelers

  • Steelers activated QB Ben Roethlisberger from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers elevated S Karl Joseph, DL Daniel Archibong, and LB Delontae Scott to their active roster. 
  • Steelers placed OL Kevin Dotson on injured reserve. 

Texans

Titans

Vikings

Washington

