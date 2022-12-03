NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/3

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bengals

Broncos

  • Broncos placed WR K.J. Hamler on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Broncos activated RB Mike Boone from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Broncos promoted WR Brandon Johnson to the active roster.

Browns

  • Browns elevated S Mike Brown to their active roster. 

Chargers

  • Chargers elevated OT Zack Bailey to their active roster.

Colts

Commanders

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jets

  • Jets activated OL George Fant from injured reserve. 
  • Jets placed OL Cedric Ogbuehi on injured reserve.
  • Jets elevated LB Hamsah Nasirildeen to their active roster. 

Lions

Packers

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

  • Texans elevated DB Cobi Francis to their active roster. 

Titans

  • Titans activated OLB Ola Adeniyi from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Titans waived K Caleb Shudak.
  • TItans elevated DB Davontae Harris and RB Julius Chestnut to their active roster. 

Vikings

