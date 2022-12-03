NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/3

49ers
- 49ers placed RB Elijah Mitchell on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears signed QB Nathan Peterman to their active roster.
- Bears placed QB Trevor Siemian on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals elevated P Drue Chrisman to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos placed WR K.J. Hamler on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos activated RB Mike Boone from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos promoted WR Brandon Johnson to the active roster.
Browns
- Browns elevated S Mike Brown to their active roster.
Chargers
- Chargers elevated OT Zack Bailey to their active roster.
Colts
- Colts elevated LB Forrest Rhyne to their active roster.
Commanders
- Commanders activated OL Wes Schweitzer from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Commanders elevated WR Alex Erickson to their active roster.
Cowboys
- Cowboys elevated OL Aviante Collins to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins elevated OL Kendall Lamm and James Empey to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles activated DT Jordan Davis from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Eagles placed S C.J. Gardner-Johnson on injured reserve.
- Eagles elevated LB Christian Elliss from their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons elevated LB Quinton Bell and OL Jonotthan Harrison to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants activated LB Azeez Ojulari and DB Tony Jefferson from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Giants elevated DT Vernon Butler and CB Zyon Gilbert to their active roster.
- Giants signed TE Nick Vannett to their active roster.
- Giants waived TE Tanner Hudson.
Jets
- Jets activated OL George Fant from injured reserve.
- Jets placed OL Cedric Ogbuehi on injured reserve.
- Jets elevated LB Hamsah Nasirildeen to their active roster.
Lions
- Lions activated WR Jameson Williams from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
-
Lions activated DE Romeo Okwara from the PUP list.
-
Lions placed DE Julian Okwara on injured reserve.
-
Lions elevated OL Ross Pierschbacher to their active roster.
Packers
- Packers elevated S Micah Abernathy and RB Patrick Taylor to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders activated CB Nate Hobbs from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Raiders placed G Lester Cotton on injured reserve.
- Raiders elevated DT Kyle Peko to their active roster.
Rams
- Rams placed QB Matthew Stafford on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Rams activated LB Daniel Hardy from injured reserve.
- Rams elevated RB Malcolm Brown and DE T.J. Carter to their active roster.
- Rams signed LB Keir Thomas and WR Austin Trammell to their active roster.
Ravens
- Ravens elevated WR DeSean Jackson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks elevated WR Laquon Treadwell and LB Vi Jones to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers activated DE DeMarvin Leal from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Steelers placed CB Ahkello Witherspoon on injured reserve.
Texans
- Texans elevated DB Cobi Francis to their active roster.
Titans
- Titans activated OLB Ola Adeniyi from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived K Caleb Shudak.
- TItans elevated DB Davontae Harris and RB Julius Chestnut to their active roster.
Vikings
- Vikings elevated LB William Kwenkeu to their active roster.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!