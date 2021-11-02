NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/2

49ers
- Texans traded DE Charles Omenihu to the 49ers. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released K Joey Slye and TE Tyrell Adams. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released LB Nathan Gerry, RB Jacques Patrick and DL Eddie Yarbrough from their practice squad.
- 49ers placed S Kai Nacua on the practice squad injured list.
Bears
- Bears signed DT LaCale London to their practice squad.
- Bears released OL Dareuan Parker from their practice squad.
Bills
- Bills placed QB Jake Fromm and WR Tanner Gentry on the practice squad COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bills signed OL Jacob Capra and WR Austin Proehl to their practice squad.
Broncos
- Broncos traded OLB Von Miller to the Rams. (NFLTR)
- Broncos traded CB Kary Vincent Jr. to the Eagles. (NFLTR)
- Broncos placed TE Noah Fant placed on the COVID-19 list.
- Broncos released CB Rojesterman Farris from their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns released FB Johnny Stanton. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers designated WR Scott Miller and DB Sean Murphy-Bunting to return from injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Cardinals designated C Rodney Hudson to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released TE Ross Travis and OL Koda Martin from their practice squad.
- Cardinals signed LB Tahir Whitehead and DT Matt Dickerson to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers signed DT Forrest Merrill to their practice squad.
- Chargers released LB Paddy Fisher from their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Steelers traded OLB Melvin Engram to the Chiefs. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs traded OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the Jets for TE Daniel Brown. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts re-signed QB Brett Hundley to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys waived DE Bradlee Anae. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys placed LB Jabril Cox on injured reserve.
Eagles
- Broncos traded CB Kary Vincent Jr. to the Eagles. (NFLTR)
- Eagles waived OL Brett Toth.
Falcons
- Falcons signed LB Daren Bates and LB James Vaughters to their active roster.
- Falcons waived LB Dorian Etheridge.
- Falcons signed WR Marvin Hall to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants waived DB Steven Parker.
- Giants released WR Travis Toivonen from their practice squad.
Jets
- Chiefs traded OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the Jets for TE Daniel Brown. (NFLTR)
- Jets re-signed DB Natrell Jamerson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed S Jarrod Wilson.
- Jets waived LB Noah Dawkins.
- Jets designated LB Hamsah Nasirildeen to return from injured reserve.
- Jets placed LB LaRoy Reynolds on the practice squad injured list.
Lions
- Lions activated LT Taylor Decker and DE Kevin Strong from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Lions waived G Tommy Kraemer.
Packers
- Packers released LB Jaylon Smith. (NFLTR)
- Packers placed QB Kurt Benkert on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Packers released LS Hunter Bradley.
- Packers signed LS Steven Wirtel to their active roster.
- Packers released LB Aaron Adeoye from their practice squad.
- Packers signed DL Abdullah Anderson to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers signed QB Josh Love to their practice squad.
- Panthers released WR Devin Smith from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders released QB Nathan Peterman. (NFLTR)
- Raiders waived LB Javin White.
Rams
- Broncos traded OLB Von Miller to the Rams. (NFLTR)
- Rams placed WR Tutu Atwell and ILB Travin Howard on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Rams waived DE Jonah Williams.
Ravens
- Ravens designated CB Chris Westry to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Ravens released OT Andre Smith from their practice squad.
- Ravens placed LB Malik Harrison on the non-football injury list.
Steelers
- Steelers traded OLB Melvin Engram to the Chiefs. (NFLTR)
- Steelers signed DE Taco Charlton to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Steelers signed K Josh Lambo and DL Khalil Davis to their practice squad.
- Steelers released DL Chris Slayton from their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans signed DB T.J. Green to their practice squad.
- Texans released P Johnny Townsend from their practice squad.
- Texans traded DE Charles Omenihu to the 49ers. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans released LB Avery Williamson. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed RB Adrian Peterson and RB D’Onta Foreman to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Titans released RB Mekhi Sargent, DL Caraun Reid, and DL Eli Ankou from their practice squad.
- Titans signed DB Nate Brooks and DL Niles Scott to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Viking placed DE Danielle Hunter on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington placed C Chase Roullier on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Washington signed S Darrick Forrest to their active roster.
- Washington released RB Jonathan Williams from their practice squad.
- Washington waived TE Jace Sternberger. (NFLTR)
- Washington signed RB Wendell Smallwood and G Zack Bailey to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
