NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/2

By
Nate Bouda
-

  • Bears signed DT LaCale London to their practice squad.
  • Bears released OL Dareuan Parker from their practice squad.

  • Bills placed QB Jake Fromm and WR Tanner Gentry on the practice squad COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Bills signed OL Jacob Capra and WR Austin Proehl to their practice squad.

  • Broncos traded OLB Von Miller to the Rams. (NFLTR)
  • Broncos traded CB Kary Vincent Jr. to the Eagles. (NFLTR)
  • Broncos placed TE Noah Fant placed on the COVID-19 list.
  • Broncos released CB Rojesterman Farris from their practice squad.

  • Chargers signed DT Forrest Merrill to their practice squad.
  • Chargers released LB Paddy Fisher from their practice squad.

  • Eagles waived OL Brett Toth

  • Giants waived DB Steven Parker.
  • Giants released WR Travis Toivonen from their practice squad.

  • Panthers signed QB Josh Love to their practice squad.
  • Panthers released WR Devin Smith from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

  • Steelers traded OLB Melvin Engram to the Chiefs. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers signed DE Taco Charlton to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers signed K Josh Lambo and DL Khalil Davis to their practice squad. 
  • Steelers released DL Chris Slayton from their practice squad. 

