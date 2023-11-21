NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/21

49ers
- 49ers signed G Ben Bartch off of the Jaguars’ practice squad. (NFLTR).
- 49ers placed S Talanoa Hufanga on injured reserve.
Bears
- Bears released QB Trace McSorley from their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns placed S Rodney McLeod on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns released RB John Kelly from their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers waived TE David Wells. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers released DB Don Gardner and DB Jaquan Johnson from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed DL Leki Fotu on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed DL Ben Stille to their active roster.
- Cardinals re-signed S Qwuantrezz Knight.
- Cardinals released WR Davion Davis from their practice squad.
- Cardinals re-signed WR Daniel Arias to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers placed OLB Joey Bosa on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chargers placed LB Tanner Muse on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chargers signed LB Blake Lynch to their active roster.
- Chargers signed EDGE Ty Shelby to their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts waived LB Darius Leonard. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed LB Ronnie Harrison Jr. to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed RB Salvon Ahmed on injured reserve.
- Dolphins promoted WR Robbie Chosen to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed LB Benton Whitley off of the Vikings’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants released RB Hassan Hall from their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets signed QB Trevor Siemian to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed CB Craig James to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders re-signed FB Jakob Johnson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders released TE Jesse James from the practice squad.
Rams
- Rams waived RB Darrell Henderson. (NFLTR)
-
Rams released DB Cameron McCutcheon from their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens designated DB Pepe Williams to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed TE Scotty Washington to their practice squad.
- Ravens placed DB Kevon Seymour on the practice squad injured reserve.
Saints
- Saints placed WR Michael Thomas on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed WR Marquez Callaway to their practice squad.
- Saints signed CB Cameron Dantzler to their active roster.
Seahawks
- Seahawks designated DB Coby Bryant to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed OT Jake Curhan to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers signed LB Blake Martinez off of the Panthers practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Steelers signed DB Henry Black to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Steelers released LB Tyler Murray from their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans signed LB Marcell Harris to their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans released DL Jaleel Johnson. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed DB Matthew Jackson and RB Jonathan Ward back to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings signed DL Sheldon Day to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Vikings waived WR Trishton Jackson.
- Vikings signed OLB Austin Bryant to their practice squad.
- Vikings released WR Dan Chisena from their practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!