NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/21

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

  • Cardinals placed DL Leki Fotu on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals signed DL Ben Stille to their active roster.
  • Cardinals re-signed S Qwuantrezz Knight
  • Cardinals released WR Davion Davis from their practice squad.
  • Cardinals re-signed WR Daniel Arias to their practice squad.

Chargers

  • Chargers placed OLB Joey Bosa on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Chargers placed LB Tanner Muse on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Chargers signed LB Blake Lynch to their active roster. 
  • Chargers signed EDGE Ty Shelby to their practice squad.

Colts

Dolphins

Giants

  • Giants signed LB Benton Whitley off of the Vikings’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Giants released RB Hassan Hall from their practice squad.

Jets

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

  • Ravens designated DB Pepe Williams to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Ravens signed TE Scotty Washington to their practice squad. 
  • Ravens placed DB Kevon Seymour on the practice squad injured reserve.

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Steelers signed LB Blake Martinez off of the Panthers practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers signed DB Henry Black to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers released LB Tyler Murray from their practice squad.

Texans

Titans

Vikings

