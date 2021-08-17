NFL Transactions: Tuesday 8/17

49ers
- 49ers waived TE Joshua Perkins, CB Ken Webster and WR Austin Watkins Jr. (NFLTR)
- 49ers claimed DB Davontae Harris off of waivers from the Ravens.
- 49ers waived QB Josh Rosen. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears released WR Justin Hardy. (NFLTR)
- Bears waived DB Michael Joseph and LB Ledarius Mack. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed RB/WR Adrian Killins. (NFLTR)
- Broncos waived RB LeVante Bellamy, WR DeVontres Dukes and DL Deyon Sizer with injury designations.
- Broncos waived CB Rojesterman Farris, ILB Peter Kalambayi and DT Lorenzo Neal.
Browns
- Browns DB Kiondre Thomas reverted to injured reserve.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed OL Jake Benzinger.
- Buccaneers placed OL Sadarius Hutcherson on injured reserve.
- Buccaneers waived WR John Franklin III with a failed physical designation. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers waived G Donell Stanley with an injury designation.
Cardinals
- Cardinals claimed P Ryan Winslow off waivers from the Packers. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals waived P Tyler Newsome.
Chargers
- Chargers signed OLB Davin Bellamy.
- Chargers waived QB K.J. Costello and TE Matt Seybert. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs placed RB Elijah McGuire on injured reserve.
- Chiefs waived TE Evan Baylis and WR Antonio Callaway with injury designations. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs waived DB Manny Patterson.
- Chiefs released WR Chad Williams.
Colts
- Colts waived TE Graham Adomitis and RB Darius Anderson.
- Colts placed DE Damontre Moore on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Colts waived WR Quartney Davis and CB Nick Nelson with injury designations.
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed CB Reggie Robinson and RB Sewo Olonilua on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys waived LB Anthony Hines, CB Kyron Brown and WR Brennan Eagles.
Dolphins
- Panthers trade OT Greg Little to the Dolphins for a 2022 seventh-round pick. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins waived CB Jaytlin Askew with an injury designation.
- Dolphins waived T Jonathan Hubbard, DT Jerome Johnson, G Tyler Marz, and T Timon Parris.
- Dolphins placed WR Allen Hurns on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles waived RB Kerryon Johnson, C Luke Juriga and T Casey Tucker with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons waived WR Jeff Badet from injured reserve with a settlement.
Giants
- Giants released RB Alfred Morris and CB Chris Milton. (NFLTR)
- Giants placed CB Jarren Williams on injured reserve.
- Giants traded CB Isaac Yiadom to the Packers for CB Josh Jackson. (NFLTR)
- Giants QB Clayton Thorson reverted to injured reserve.
Jaguars
- Jaguars released TE Tim Tebow. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars waived CB DJ Daniel.
- Jaguars waived WR Josh Imatorbhebhe and WR Tim Jones with injury designations.
- Jaguars placed DT Daniel Ross on injured reserve.
Jets
- Jets waived S Bennett Jackson, DL Michael Dwumfour and RB Austin Walter. (NFLTR)
- Jets placed OL Cam Clark on injured reserve.
Lions
- Lions waived DT Michael Barnett.
- Lions waived WR Chad Hansen with an injury settlement. (NFLTR)
- Lions placed LB Shaun Dion Hamilton on injured reserve.
- Lions TE Charlie Taumoepeau reverted to the non-football injury list.
Packers
- Giants traded CB Isaac Yiadom to the Packers for CB Josh Jackson. (NFLTR)
- Packers placed TE Isaac Nauta and WR DeAndre Thompkins on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Packers waived OL Zack Johnson.
- Packers signed QB Jake Dolegala. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers trade OT Greg Little to the Dolphins for a 2022 seventh-round pick. (NFLTR)
- Panthers placed CB Troy Pride Jr on injured reserve.
- Panthers released FB Rod Smith.
- Panthers waived OT Matt Kaskey, C Mike Panasiuk and LB Nate Hall with injury designations.
- Panthers waived DE Austin Larkin from injured reserve with a settlement.
Patriots
- Patriots waived TE Troy Fumagalli with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
- Patriots placed WR Marvin Hall on injured reserve.
Raiders
- Raiders signed LB Te’von Coney. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens waived P Johnny Townsend.
Saints
- Saints K Brett Maher reverted to injured reserve.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed S Jamal Adams to a four-year, $70 million contract. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks activated WR D’Wayne Eskridge from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers waived WR Isaiah McKoy, T Brandon Walton, K Sam Sloman, DT Abdullah Anderson and DB Stephen Denmark. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans RB Dontrell Hilliard reverted to injured reserve.
Titans
- Titans re-signed LB Nick Dzubnar. (NFLTR)
- Titans placed DL Trevon Coley and DB Tedric Thompson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived OL Paul Adams.
- Titans DB Maurice Smith reverted to injured reserve.
- Titans waived WR Cody Hollister from injured reserve with a settlement.
Vikings
- Vikings waived CB Amari Henderson. (NFLTR)
- Vikings WR Blake Proehl and K Riley Patterson reverted to injured reserve.
Washington
- Washington waived TE Nick Guggemos. (NFLTR)
- Washington waived CB Greg Stroman from the PUP list with a settlement.
