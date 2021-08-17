NFL Transactions: Tuesday 8/17

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed OL Jake Benzinger.
  • Buccaneers placed OL Sadarius Hutcherson on injured reserve.
  • Buccaneers waived WR John Franklin III with a failed physical designation. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers waived G Donell Stanley with an injury designation. 

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

  • Falcons waived WR Jeff Badet from injured reserve with a settlement.

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

Washington

  • Washington waived TE Nick Guggemos. (NFLTR)
  • Washington waived CB Greg Stroman from the PUP list with a settlement. 

