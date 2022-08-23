NFL Transactions: Tuesday 8/23

49ers

Bears

Bengals

Bills

Broncos

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers waived TE Bug Howard with an injury designation. (NFLTR)

Cardinals

  • Cardinals waived P Nolan Cooney, CB Cortez Davis, TE Josh Hokit and RB T.J. Pledger. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals waived CB Darrell Baker with an injury designation.

Chargers

  • Chargers waived LB Damon Lloyd, CB Tevuaghn Campbell and EDGE Ty Shelby with injury designations. (NFLTR)
  • Chargers placed TE Stone Smartt on reserve/non-football injury list.
  • Chargers signed CB Michael Jacquet.  

Chiefs

Colts

  • Colts waived C Alex Mollette and RB CJ Verdell. (NFLTR)

Commanders

Cowboys

  • Cowboys released K Lirim Hajrullahu. (NFLTR)
  • Cowboys waived LB Christian Sam with an injury designation.
  • Cowboys placed TE Jeremy Sprinkle on injured reserve. 
  • Cowboys waived WR Jaquarii Roberson and CB Quandre Mosely.
  • Cowboys waived DB Kyron Brown and WR Ty Fryfogle from injured reserve with a settlement.
  • Cowboys released RB Ryan Nall from injured reserve with a settlement.

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Eagles waived T Jarrid Williams, RB DeAndre Torrey, and CB Josh Blackwell. (NFLTR)
  • Eagles placed T/G Brett Toth and TE Tyree Jackson on the Reserve/PUP list.

Falcons

Giants

  • Giants placed LB Darrian Beavers on injured reserve. 
  • Giants placed TE Ricky Seals-Jones and TE Andre Miller on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Giants placed OL Matt Peart and OL Nick Gates on the reserve/PUP list. 

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Packers

  • Packers traded OL Cole Van Lanen to the Jaguars. (NFLTR)
  • Packers waived WR Danny Davis.
  • Packers waived S Vernon Scott with an injury designation.
  • Packers placed RB Kylin Hill on the PUP list. (NFLTR)

Panthers

  • Panthers placed QB Matt Corral and CB Duke Dawson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Panthers waived TE Jared Scott
  • Panthers LB Khalan Tolson reverted to injured reserve.

Patriots

  • Patriots placed LB Ronnie Perkins on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots placed OL Andrew Stueber on the reserve/non-football injury List.

Raiders

Ravens

Saints

  • Saints released TE Chris Herndon. (NFLTR)
  • Saints placed WR Kevin White on injured reserve. 
  • Saints waived OT Sage Doxtater from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
  • Saints released DT Jaleel Johnson from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Seahawks

  • Seahawks re-signed TE Cade Brewer. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks waived OL Shamarious Gilmore.

Steelers

Texans

  • Texans placed WR John Metchie on the reserve/non-football illness list.

Titans

  • Titans placed K Caleb Shudak on the reserve/PUP list.
  • Titans DB Shakur Brown reverted to injured reserve.

Vikings

