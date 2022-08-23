NFL Transactions: Tuesday 8/23

49ers
- 49ers placed CB Jason Verrett and DT Kalia Davis on the reserve/PUP list. (NFLTR)
- 49ers waived OT Sam Schlueter, LB Jeremiah Gemmel and TE Tanner Hudson. (NFLTR)
- 49ers WR Austin Mack reverted to injured reserve.
Bears
- Bears waived WR Dazz Newsome, FB Jake Bargas, DT LaCale London and CB BoPete Keyes. (NFLTR)
- Bears released OT Julien Davenport.
Bengals
- Bengals S Jessie Bates signed his franchise tag. (NFLTR)
- Bengals placed S Brandon Wilson on the PUP list.
- Bengals waived QB Drew Plitt.
Bills
- Bills placed G Ike Boettger on the reserve/PUP list. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos waived RB Stevie Scott III and WR Trey Quinn.
- Broncos released ILB Joe Schobert. (NFLTR)
- Broncos waived OT Casey Tucker with an injury designation.
- Broncos placed G Tom Compton on the reserve/PUP list.
- Broncos DE Marquiss Spencer reverted to injured reserve.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers waived TE Bug Howard with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived P Nolan Cooney, CB Cortez Davis, TE Josh Hokit and RB T.J. Pledger. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals waived CB Darrell Baker with an injury designation.
Chargers
- Chargers waived LB Damon Lloyd, CB Tevuaghn Campbell and EDGE Ty Shelby with injury designations. (NFLTR)
- Chargers placed TE Stone Smartt on reserve/non-football injury list.
- Chargers signed CB Michael Jacquet.
Chiefs
- Chiefs placed RB Derrick Gore on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs placed T Lucas Niang on the reserve/PUP reserve list.
Colts
- Colts waived C Alex Mollette and RB CJ Verdell. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders placed DE Chase Young and C Tyler Larsen on the reserve/PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Commanders released WR Kelvin Harmon and OT Rashod Hill.
- Commanders placed LB Nathan Gerry on injured reserve.
- Commanders released TE Sammis Reyes from injured reserve with a settlement.
Cowboys
- Cowboys released K Lirim Hajrullahu. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys waived LB Christian Sam with an injury designation.
- Cowboys placed TE Jeremy Sprinkle on injured reserve.
- Cowboys waived WR Jaquarii Roberson and CB Quandre Mosely.
- Cowboys waived DB Kyron Brown and WR Ty Fryfogle from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Cowboys released RB Ryan Nall from injured reserve with a settlement.
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed CB Mackensie Alexander and FB John Lovett on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins waived S Sheldrick Redwine, LB Deandre Johnson and P Sterling Hofrichter.
Eagles
- Eagles waived T Jarrid Williams, RB DeAndre Torrey, and CB Josh Blackwell. (NFLTR)
- Eagles placed T/G Brett Toth and TE Tyree Jackson on the Reserve/PUP list.
Falcons
- Falcons waived WR Auden Tate, WR Geronimo Allison, LB Kuony Deng and DB Lafayette Pitts. (NFLTR)
- Falcons waived DL Jalen Dalton with an injury designation.
Giants
- Giants placed LB Darrian Beavers on injured reserve.
- Giants placed TE Ricky Seals-Jones and TE Andre Miller on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Giants placed OL Matt Peart and OL Nick Gates on the reserve/PUP list.
Jaguars
- Jaguars claimed K James McCourt off waivers from the Chargers.
- Jaguars re-signed QB Jake Luton. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars waived K Ryan Santoso.
- Jaguars released G Wes Martin. (NFLTR)
- Packers traded OL Cole Van Lanen to the Jaguars. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets released K Eddy Pineiro. (NFLTR)
- Jets waived S Elijah Riley, OL Isaiah Williams, OL Caleb Benenoch and LB Kai Nacua.
Lions
- Lions placed WR Jameson Williams on the reserve/non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Lions placed DE Romeo Okwara, FB Jason Cabinda and DL Josh Paschal on the reserve/PUP list.
- Lions released LB Shaun Dion Hamilton.
Packers
- Packers traded OL Cole Van Lanen to the Jaguars. (NFLTR)
- Packers waived WR Danny Davis.
- Packers waived S Vernon Scott with an injury designation.
- Packers placed RB Kylin Hill on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers placed QB Matt Corral and CB Duke Dawson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers waived TE Jared Scott.
- Panthers LB Khalan Tolson reverted to injured reserve.
Patriots
- Patriots placed LB Ronnie Perkins on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots placed OL Andrew Stueber on the reserve/non-football injury List.
Raiders
- Raiders released RB Kenyan Drake. (NFLTR)
- Raiders waived CB Chris Jones and WR Chris Lacy. (NFLTR)
- Raiders released DB Cre’von LeBlanc from injured reserve with a settlement.
Ravens
- Ravens signed WR Demarcus Robinson. (NFLTR)
- Ravens placed RB Gus Edwards on the reserve/PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Ravens waived WR Jaylon Moore, WR Bailey Gaither, LB Diego Fagot and OT Jaryd Jones-Smith.
- Ravens waived WR Slade Bolden with an injury designation.
Saints
- Saints released TE Chris Herndon. (NFLTR)
- Saints placed WR Kevin White on injured reserve.
- Saints waived OT Sage Doxtater from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
- Saints released DT Jaleel Johnson from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Seahawks
- Seahawks re-signed TE Cade Brewer. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks waived OL Shamarious Gilmore.
Steelers
- Steelers waived LB Genard Avery, WR Christian Blake, RB Mataeo Durant, QB Chris Oladokunand K Nick Sciba. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans placed WR John Metchie on the reserve/non-football illness list.
Titans
- Titans placed K Caleb Shudak on the reserve/PUP list.
- Titans DB Shakur Brown reverted to injured reserve.
Vikings
- Vikings waived TE Shaun Beyer and CB Harrison Hand. (NFLTR)
- Vikings placed LB Ryan Connelly and WR Blake Proehl on the reserve/PUP list.
- Vikings DT Jullian Taylor reverted to injured reserve.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!