NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/21

49ers
- 49ers promoted RB Marlon Mack to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- 49ers signed QB Kurt Benkert and RB Tevin Coleman to their practice squad.
- 49ers placed QB Trey Lance on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills signed WR Tanner Gentry to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns promoted LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DE Isaac Rochell to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed WR Cole Beasley and OT Justin Skule to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers promoted WR Kaylon Geiger and LB Kenny Young to their active roster.
- Buccaneers placed OT Josh Wells and RB Giovani Bernard on injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed WR Stanley Berryhill, WR C.J. Board, and CB Nate Hairston to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed LB Devon Kennard to their active roster.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed LB Benton Whitley off of the Rams’ practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders signed DT Donovan Jeter to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Commanders placed OL Nolan Laufenberg on the practice squad injured list.
Jets
- Jets signed OL Adam Pankey to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jets released OL Chris Glaser from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers signed RB Raheem Blackshear off of the Bills’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Panthers promoted LB Arron Mosby to their active roster.
- Panthers re-signed DT Frank Herron to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots traded OT Justin Herron to the Raiders. (NFLTR)
- Patriots promoted DT Daniel Ekuale to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed K Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Patriots traded OT Justin Herron to the Raiders. (NFLTR)
- Raiders waived DB Javelin Guidry. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams signed C Matt Skura to their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens signed OLB Brandon Copeland to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed DB Quincy Wilson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans promoted C Jimmy Morrissey to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms to their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans signed S Andrew Adams off of the Steelers’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed CB Terrance Mitchell from the Patriots’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed OT Christian Dilauro to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Titans placed RB Trenton Cannon and DB Chris Jackson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
