NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/21

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bills

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chiefs

  • Chiefs signed LB Benton Whitley off of the Rams’ practice squad.

Commanders

  • Commanders signed DT Donovan Jeter to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Commanders placed OL Nolan Laufenberg on the practice squad injured list. 

Jets

  • Jets signed OL Adam Pankey to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Jets released OL Chris Glaser from their practice squad. 

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

  • Rams signed C Matt Skura to their practice squad. 

Ravens

Steelers

Texans

  • Texans promoted C Jimmy Morrissey to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Texans signed OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms to their practice squad.

Titans

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply