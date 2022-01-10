NFL Transactions: Monday 1/10

49ers
- 49ers placed practice squad QB Tyler Bray, CB Luq Barcoo, and FB Josh Hokit on the COVID-19 list.
- 49ers signed TE Tanner Hudson to their practice squad.
Bengals
- Bengals activated S Vonn Bell, DE Trey Hendrickson, DT B.J. Hill, C Trey Hopkins, RB Joe Mixon, DT Larry Ogunjobi and G Quinton Spain from the COVID-19 list.
- Bengals waived LB Austin Calitro. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos claimed DB Essang Bassey off of waivers from the Chargers.
- Broncos signed six players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns signed eight players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
- Browns activated RB Dexter Williams and DB Jovante Moffat from the COVID-19 list.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed OL John Hurst to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals activated LB Tanner Vallejo from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals waived DL Zach Kerr.
- Cardinals released LB Nate Hall from their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts signed 14 players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated DB Anthony Brown, P Hunter Niswander and practice squad DB Darian Thompson from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys placed QB Will Grier on injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Dolphins activated DB Noah Igbinoghene and DB Sheldrick Redwine from the COVID-19 list.
Eagles
- Eagles activated LB Genard Avery, DT Fletcher Cox, S Marcus Epps, TE Dallas Goedert, G Nate Herbig, RB Jordan Howard, CB Avonte Maddox, S Rodney McLeod, RB Boston Scott, LB Alex Singleton, and TE Jack Stoll from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Eagles placed WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, TE Tyree Jackson, and T/G Brett Toth on injured reserve.
- Eagles signed RB Jason Huntley to their active roster.
- Eagles released K Matt McCrane and RB Kerryon Johnson from their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons signed 17 players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed eight players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
- Giants activated DT Woodrow Hamilton and DB Dwayne Johnson from the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed eight players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed 10 players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions activated OLB Austin Bryant from the COVID-19 list.
- Lions signed nine players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
- Lions claimed DB JuJu Hughes off of waivers from the Rams.
- Lions activated TE Hunter Bryant and DE Joel Heath from the COVID-19 list.
Packers
- Packers activated WR David Moore from the COVID-19 list.
- Packers released OL Ben Braden and WR Chris Blair from their practice squad.
- Packers activated LB Randy Ramsey and OT Billy Turner from the COVID-19 list.
Panthers
- Panthers re-signed QB P.J. Walker and FB Giovanni Ricci to one-year deals. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed eight players to futures contracts.
Patriots
- Patriots placed CB Shaun Wade on the COVID list.
- Patriots signed WR Jaylen Smith to their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens signed eight players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed eight players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
- Saints activated QB Blake Bortles and DB Jordan Miller from the practice squad COVID-19 list.
- Saints activated DT Jalen Dalton and DT Albert Huggins from the COVID-19 list.
Steelers
- Steelers signed WR Tyler Vaughns to their practice squad.
- Steelers released K Sam Sloman from their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans activated LB Monty Rice from the COVID-19 list.
- Titans released OL Paul Adams from their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings activated CB Parry Nickerson from the COVID-19 list.
- Vikings signed eight players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington signed eight players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
- Washington activated CB William Jackson from the COVID-19 list.
