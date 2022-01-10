NFL Transactions: Monday 1/10

49ers

Bengals

Broncos

  • Broncos claimed DB Essang Bassey off of waivers from the Chargers.
  • Broncos signed six players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)

Browns

  • Browns signed eight players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
  • Browns activated RB Dexter Williams and DB Jovante Moffat from the COVID-19 list.

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed OL John Hurst to their practice squad. 

Cardinals

Colts

  • Colts signed 14 players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

  • Falcons signed 17 players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)

Giants

  • Giants signed eight players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
  • Giants activated DT Woodrow Hamilton and DB Dwayne Johnson from the practice squad COVID-19 list.

Jaguars

  • Jaguars signed eight players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)

Jets

  • Jets signed 10 players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)

Lions

  • Lions activated OLB Austin Bryant from the COVID-19 list.
  • Lions signed nine players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
  • Lions claimed DB JuJu Hughes off of waivers from the Rams.
  • Lions activated TE Hunter Bryant and DE Joel Heath from the COVID-19 list.

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots placed CB Shaun Wade on the COVID list.
  • Patriots signed WR Jaylen Smith to their practice squad. 

Ravens

  • Ravens signed eight players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)

Saints

  • Saints signed eight players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
  • Saints activated QB Blake Bortles and DB Jordan Miller from the practice squad COVID-19 list.
  • Saints activated DT Jalen Dalton and DT Albert Huggins from the COVID-19 list.

Steelers

  • Steelers signed WR Tyler Vaughns to their practice squad.
  • Steelers released K Sam Sloman from their practice squad.

Titans

  • Titans activated LB Monty Rice from the COVID-19 list.
  • Titans released OL Paul Adams from their practice squad.

Vikings

  • Vikings activated CB Parry Nickerson from the COVID-19 list.  
  • Vikings signed eight players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)

Washington

  • Washington signed eight players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
  • Washington activated CB William Jackson from the COVID-19 list.

