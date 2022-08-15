NFL Transactions: Monday 8/15

49ers
- 49ers released CB Darqueze Dennard. (NFLTR)
- 49ers waived FB Josh Hokit, WR KeeSean Johnson and DL Tomasi Laulile.
Bears
- Bears waived DE Carson Taylor. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals placed C Ben Brown on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed LB Joe Schobert. (NFLTR)
- Broncos waived G Ben Braden.
- Broncos activated OLB Randy Gregory and OT Billy Turner from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns activated CB Denzel Ward from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Browns waived WR Derrick Dillon.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed RB Patrick Laird. (NFLTR)
- Buccaners placed RB Kenjon Barner on injured reserve.
Chargers
- Chargers waived WR Maurice Ffrench, QB Brandon Peters, and S Skyler Thomas. (NFLTR)
- Chargers waived DL Forrest Merrill and C Isaac Weaver with injury designations.
Chiefs
- Chiefs waived DB Lonnie Johnson, WR Omar Bayless, WR Gary Jennings, and OL Evin Ksiezarczyk. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs signed DL Danny Shelton. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts activated WR Mike Strachan from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders activated OT Cornelius Lucas from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys waived CB Kyron Brown, FB Ryan Nall, TE Ian Bunting, and WR Ty Fryfogle with inury designations. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys waived DL Austin Faoliu.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed CB Mackensie Alexander and DT Niles Scott. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins placed CB Trill Williams on injured reserve.
Eagles
- Eagles traded WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside to the Seahawks for DB Ugo Amadi. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants claimed CB Olaijah Griffin off of waivers from the Bills. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars waived RB Matt Colburn, QB Jake Luton , WR Ryan McDaniel and OLB Wyatt Ray. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars waived K Elliott Fry with an injury designation.
Jets
- Jets signed OT Duane Brown. (NFLTR)
- Jets released WR Keshunn Abram.
Lions
- Lions waiving TE Nolan Givan and C Ryan McCollum. (NFLTR)
- Lions released TE Garrett Griffin.
Packers
- Packers claimed TE Nate Becker off of waivers from the Panthers. (NFLTR)
- Packers released OLB Randy Ramsey. (NFLTR)
- Packers waived C Cole Schneider and CB Donte Vaughn.
- Packers K Gabe Brkic reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Panthers
- Panthers waived DB Devin Jones from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Panthers LB Kamal Martin reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens activated CB Marcus Peters and S Ar’Darius Washington from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Ravens released RB Corey Clement and DB Robert Jackson.
Saints
- Saints signed DE Niko Lalos. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed LB Jon Bostic. (NFLTR)
- Signed signed DT Jaleel Johnson.
- Saints waived DBs Jordan Brown and Isaiah Pryor with injury designations.
- Saints waived DL T.J. Carter, DB Jack Koerner, DE Scott Patchan, K John Parker Romo and WR Easop Winston.
- Saints waived DB Bryce Thompson from injured resreve with a settlement.
- Saints placed OT Ethan Greenidge on injured reserve.
Seahawks
- Eagles traded WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside to the Seahawks for DB Ugo Amadi. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks placed WR Cody Thompson on injured reserve.
- Seahawks waived CB Josh Valentine-Turner, DT Antonio Valentino, G Eric Wilson and WR Deontez Alexander.
- Seahwaks activated OT Liam Ryan from the PUP list.
Steelers
- Steelers signed OLB James Vaughters. (NFLTR)
- Steelers waived LB Tuzar Skipper with an injury designation.
Texans
- Texans released DE Jordan Jenkins and WR Chad Beebe. (NFLTR)
- Texans waived LS Harrison Elliott and RB B.J. Emmons.
Titans
- Titans waived DB Michael Griffin from injured reserve with a settlement.
