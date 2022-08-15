NFL Transactions: Monday 8/15

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

  • Bears waived DE Carson Taylor. (NFLTR)

Bengals

  • Bengals placed C Ben Brown on injured reserve. (NFLTR

Broncos

Browns

  • Browns activated CB Denzel Ward from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
  • Browns waived WR Derrick Dillon.

Buccaneers

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

Commanders

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Giants

  • Giants claimed CB Olaijah Griffin off of waivers from the Bills. (NFLTR)

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Packers

  • Packers claimed TE Nate Becker off of waivers from the Panthers. (NFLTR)
  • Packers released OLB Randy Ramsey. (NFLTR)
  • Packers waived C Cole Schneider and CB Donte Vaughn.
  • Packers K Gabe Brkic reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Panthers

  • Panthers waived DB Devin Jones from injured reserve with a settlement.
  • Panthers LB Kamal Martin reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers. (NFLTR)

Ravens

Saints

  • Saints signed DE Niko Lalos. (NFLTR)
  • Saints signed LB Jon Bostic. (NFLTR)
  • Signed signed DT Jaleel Johnson.
  • Saints waived DBs Jordan Brown and Isaiah Pryor with injury designations.
  • Saints waived DL T.J. Carter, DB Jack Koerner, DE Scott Patchan, K John Parker Romo and WR Easop Winston.
  • Saints waived DB Bryce Thompson from injured resreve with a settlement.
  • Saints placed OT Ethan Greenidge on injured reserve. 

Seahawks

  • Eagles traded WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside to the Seahawks for DB Ugo Amadi. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks placed WR Cody Thompson on injured reserve.
  • Seahawks waived CB Josh Valentine-Turner, DT Antonio Valentino, G Eric Wilson and WR Deontez Alexander.
  • Seahwaks activated OT Liam Ryan from the PUP list. 

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply