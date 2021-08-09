NFL Transactions: Monday 8/9

Bears
- Bears activated OT Elijah Wilkinson, LB Christian Jones and LS Patrick Scales from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers activated TE Cameron Brate from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed DL Darius Kilgo. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals TE Bruno Labelle reverted to injured reserve.
Colts
- Colts WR Gary Jennings reverted to injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Dolphins waived LS Rex Sunahara.
Eagles
- Eagles activated DE Matt Leo from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Eagles signed S Blake Countess.
- Eagles waived S Obi Melifonwu with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed RB D’Onta Foreman. (NFLTR)
- Falcons activated OT Willie Wright from the COVID-19 list.
- Falcons activated OT Kaleb McGary from the PUP list.
- Falcons waived CB Tyler Hall.
- Falcons DT Deadrin Senat reverted to injured reserve.
Giants
- Giants activated RB Saquon Barkley and OLB Oshane Ximines from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Giants released DE Ryan Anderson after activating him from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets claimed G David Moore off of waivers from the Panthers. (NFLTR)
- Jets waived OT Teton Saltes with an injury designation.
Lions
- Lions activated Jalen Reeves-Maybin from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed WR Darius Jennings.
- Lions waived C Drake Jackson.
Packers
- Packera activated TE Dominique Dafney from the PUP list.
Panthers
- Panthers activated TE Stephen Sullivan. (NFLTR)
- Panthers waived WR Marken Michel.
- Panthers DE Austin Larkin reverted to injured reserve.
Patriots
- Patriots waived QB Jake Dolegala. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed LS Brian Khoury.
Ravens
- Ravens activated LT Ronnie Stanley from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed WR Siaosi Mariner.
- Ravens waived TE Jake Breeland.
Steelers
- Steelers signed G Malcolm Pridgeon. (NFLTR)
- Steelers waived DL Calvin Taylor with an injury designation.
- Steelers waived TE Dax Raymond from injured reserve with a settlement.
Texans
- Texans activated WR Taywan Taylor and RB Buddy Howell from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed WR Warren Jackson. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington signed C Jon Toth. (NFLTR)
- Washington activated WR Curtis Samuel from the COVID-19 list and placed him on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
