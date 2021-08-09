NFL Transactions: Monday 8/9

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Colts

Dolphins

  • Dolphins waived LS Rex Sunahara.

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jets

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots waived QB Jake Dolegala. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots signed LS Brian Khoury.

Ravens

Steelers

  • Steelers signed G Malcolm Pridgeon. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers waived DL Calvin Taylor with an injury designation. 
  • Steelers waived TE Dax Raymond from injured reserve with a settlement.

Texans

Vikings

Washington

  • Washington signed C Jon Toth. (NFLTR)
  • Washington activated WR Curtis Samuel from the COVID-19 list and placed him on the PUP list. (NFLTR)

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply