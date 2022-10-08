NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/8

49ers
- 49ers signed DL Akeem Spence to their active roster.
- 49ers activated DB Jimmie Ward from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- 49ers placed OL Colton McKivitz on injured reserve.
- 49ers elevated RB Tevin Coleman and WR Malik Turner to their active roster.
Bengals
- Bengals elevated DT Tyler Shelvin to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Bengals activated CB Cam Taylor-Britt from injured reserve.
Bills
- Bills signed WR Isaiah Hodgins and DB Ja’Marcus Ingram to their active roster.
- Bills elevated WR Tanner Gentry and LB Joe Giles-Harris to their active roster.
- Bills placed WR Jamison Crowder on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bills released DT Brandin Bryant.
Browns
- Browns elevated LB Dakota Allen and WR Chester Rogers to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers elevated WR Kaylon Geiger and WR Deven Thompkins to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed WR Andre Baccellia to their active roster.
- Cardinals activated DB Antonio Hamilton from the non-football injury list.
- Cardinals elevated K Matt Ammendola and S Chris Banjo to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals placed LB Nick Vigil on injured reserve.
Chargers
- Chargers elevated WR Michael Bandy and K Taylor Bertolet to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders activated RB Brian Robinson from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Commanders activated C Tyler Larsen from the PUP list.
- Commanders placed LB Milo Eifler on injured reserve.
- Commanders elevated LB Khaleke Hudson and LB De’Jon Harris to their active roster.
Cowboys
- Cowboys elevated LS Matt Overton and DT Carlos Watkins to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins activated S Clayton Fejedelem from injured reserve.
- Dolphins elevated OL Brandon Shell to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins placed TE Cethan Carter on injured reserve.
Eagles
- Eagles elevated K Cameron Dicker and S Andre Chachere to their active roster.
Falcons
- Falcons elevated TE MyCole Pruitt to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed DB Tony Jefferson to their active roster.
- Giants elevated WR Marcus Johnson and QB Davis Webb to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars elevated DL Corey Peters to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets activated LT Duane Brown from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets placed OT Max Mitchell on injured reserve.
- Jets elevated LB Hamsah Nasirildeen to their active roster.
Lions
- Lions signed WR Maurice Alexander and CB A.J. Parker to their active roster.
- Lions elevated DB Saivion Smith and K Michael Badgley to their active roster.
- Lions placed WR Quintez Cephus on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots activated WR Tyquan Thornton from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots elevated QB Garrett Gilbert and TE Matt Sokol to their active roster.
Panthers
- Panthers elevated S Marquise Blair and WR Derek Wright to their active roster.
Rams
- Rams signed RB Malcolm Brown to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Rams elevated WR Jacob Harris and C Matt Skura to their active roster.
- Rams placed S Jordan Fuller and G Coleman Shelton on injured reserve.
Ravens
- Ravens elevated OLB Brandon Copeland to their active roster.
- Ravens signed CB Daryl Worley to their active roster.
Saints
- Saints waived RB Tony Jones.
- Saints placed CB P.J. Williams on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints activated DT Malcolm Roach from injured reserve.
- Saints elevated CB Chris Harris and WR Keith Kirkwood to their active roster.
- Saints signed DB Bryce Thompson to their active roster.
Seahawks
- Seahawks elevated LBs Cullen Gillaspia and Christian Jones to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed LB Ryan Anderson to their active roster.
- Steelers elevated CB Josh Jackson and S Elijah Riley to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Steelers waived LB David Anenih.
Texans
- Texans activated DE Mario Addison from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans elevated TE Jordan Akins and TE Mason Schreck to their active roster.
Titans
- Titans placed WR Treylon Burks on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans activated LB Monty Rice from the PUP list.
- Titans elevated WR Dez Fitzpatrick and LB Joe Schobert to their active roster.
Vikings
- Vikings signed DB Myles Dorn to their active roster.
- Vikings and placed TE Ben Ellefson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Vikings elevated WR Dan Chisena and TE Nick Muse to their active roster.
