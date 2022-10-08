NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/8

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bengals

  • Bengals elevated DT Tyler Shelvin to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Bengals activated CB Cam Taylor-Britt from injured reserve. 

Bills

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers elevated WR Kaylon Geiger and WR Deven Thompkins to their active roster.

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Chargers elevated WR Michael Bandy and K Taylor Bertolet to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Commanders

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Eagles elevated K Cameron Dicker and S Andre Chachere to their active roster. 

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Patriots

  • Patriots activated WR Tyquan Thornton from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots elevated QB Garrett Gilbert and TE Matt Sokol to their active roster. 

Panthers

  • Panthers elevated S Marquise Blair and WR Derek Wright to their active roster.

Rams

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

  • Vikings signed DB Myles Dorn to their active roster.
  • Vikings and placed TE Ben Ellefson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings elevated WR Dan Chisena and TE Nick Muse to their active roster. 

