NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/4

49ers
- 49ers placed RB Trey Sermon on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- 49ers signed LB Tyrell Adams to their active roster.
- 49ers elevated WR River Cracraft and LB Justin March to their active roster.
Bears
- Bears activated OT Teven Jenkins from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears elevated DE Bruce Irvin and WR Rodney Adams to their active roster.
Bengals
- Bengals signed RB Trayveon Williams to their active roster.
- Bengals placed WR Auden Tate on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bengals elevated G Keaton Sutherland and WR Pooka Williams to their active roster.
Broncos
- Broncos signed RB Damarea Crockett to their active roster.
- Broncos waived WR Tyrie Cleveland.
Cardinals
- Cardinals promoted RB Tavien Feaster and LS Beau Brinkley to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals placed S James Wiggins on injured reserve.
- Cardinals elevated LB Joe Walker, CB Jace Whittaker and LB Tahir Whitehead to their active roster.
Colts
- Colts placed C Ryan Kelly on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Colts activated S Khari Willis from injured reserve.
- Colts waived S Josh Jones.
Dolphins
- Dolphins activated WR DeVante Parker and C Michael Deiter from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins waived C Cameron Tom.
- Dolphins elevated S Sheldrick Redwine to their active roster.
Eagles
- Eagles elevated DB Jared Mayden to their active roster.
Falcons
- Falcons activated OLB Steven Means from injured reserve.
- Falcons elevated RB Qadree Ollison to their active roster.
Giants
- Giants signed DB Steven Parker to their active roster.
- Giants elevated WR Pharoh Cooper and DB Jarren Williams to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars activated DT Jay Tufele from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed K Alex Kessman.
- Jets released K Matt Ammendola. (NFLTR)
- Jets elevated DE Ronnie Blair, TE Dan Brown and RB Austin Walter to their active roster.
Lions
- Lions placed OLB Trey Flowers on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed OLB Rashod Berry to their active roster.
- Lions elevated LB Tavante Beckett and DE Bruce Hector to their active roster.
Packers
- Packers activated OLB Jonathan Garvin from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers placed OLB Frankie Luvu on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed FB Sutton Smith. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed WR Dillon Stoner to their practice squad.
- Raiders elevated Stoner and TE Matt Bushman to their active roster.
- Raiders released WR Jeff Badet from their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams placed RB Buddy Howell on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Rams elevated WR Brandon Powell and RB Mekhi Sargent to their active roster.
Ravens
- Ravens elevated DB Robert Jackson, RB Nate McCrary and DB Kevon Seymour to their active roster.
Seahawks
- Seahawks elevated RB Adrian Peterson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers activated OLB T.J. Watt from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Steelers activated DL Carlos Davis from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Steelers elevated OL Chaz Green to their active roster.
Texans
- Texans placed DE DeMarcus Walker and WR Danny Amendola on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans activated C Justin Britt and LB Christian Kirksey from injured reserve.
- Texans signed WR Phillip Dorsett to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Texans waived DB Cre’Von LeBlanc.
- Texans elevated RB Jaylen Samuels and DL Chris Smith to their active roster.
Titans
- Titans activated QB Logan Woodside from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings activated DT Michael Pierce from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Vikings waived DE Eddie Yarbrough.
- Vikings elevated DE Kenny Willekes, TE Jake Bargas and DB Myles Dorn to their active roster.
Washington
- Washington elevated RB Wendell Smallwood and C Jon Toth to their active roster. (NFLTR)
