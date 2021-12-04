NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/4

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

  • Bears activated OT Teven Jenkins from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Bears elevated DE Bruce Irvin and WR Rodney Adams to their active roster. 

Bengals

Broncos

Cardinals

Colts

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

Washington

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply