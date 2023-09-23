NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/23

Bengals
- Bengals signed QB A.J. McCarron to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos elevated Dwayne Washington to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Browns
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed DT Carlos Watkins on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed DT Roy Lopez to their practice squad.
- Cardinals released DL Jacob Slade from their practice squad.
- Cardinals elevated DT Ben Stille to their active roster.
Chargers
- Chargers signed OL Zack Bailey to their active roster.
- Chargers elevated S Dean Marlowe to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Chargers waived S A.J. Finley.
Colts
- Colts elevated RB Trey Sermon to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Colts released RB Deon Jackson.
- Colts elevated G Ike Boettger and WR Juwann Winfree to their active roster.
Commanders
- Commanders elevated FB/TE Alex Armah to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed CB C.J. Goodwin to their active roster.
- Cowboys elevated C Brock Hoffman and C Sean Harlow to their active roster.
- Cowboys placed CB Trevon Diggs on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins elevated WR Robbie Chosen and LB Cameron Goode to the active roster. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons elevated OT Tyler Vrabel and DT Timmy Horne to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars elevated WR Jacob Harris to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed LB Sam Eguaveon to their active roster.
- Jets placed OL Duane Brown on injured reserve.f (NFLTR)
- Jets elevated OL Chris Glaser to their active roster.
- Jets signed RB Xazavian Valladay to their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions elevated S Brandon Joseph and OL Dan Skipper to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers elevate RB Patrick Taylor and CB Corey Ballentine to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers elevated QB Jake Luton and CB Dicaprio Bootle to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed DE Isaac Rochell to their active roster.
Ravens
- Ravens elevated RB Melvin Gordon to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Ravens elevated RB Kenyan Drake to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Ravens released QB Josh Johnson.
- Ravens signed OLB Jeremiah Moon to their active roster.
Saints
- Saints signed DE Carl Granderson to a four-year extension. (NFLTR)
- Saints placed RB Jamaal Williams on Injured Reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints elevated S Johnathan Abram and DB Cameron Dantzler to their active roster.
Seahawks
- Seahawks elevated LB Jon Rhattigan and safety Teez Tabor to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers elevated RB Qadree Ollison to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed S DeAndre Houston-Carson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Texans elevated DT Khalil Davis and OT Austin Deculus to their active roster.
- Texans placed CB Derek Stingley on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans elevated DL Jaleel Johnson and OL Justin Murray to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings elevated WR Trishton Jackson to their active roster.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!