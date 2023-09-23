NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/23

Cardinals

  • Cardinals placed DT Carlos Watkins on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals signed DT Roy Lopez to their practice squad.
  • Cardinals released DL Jacob Slade from their practice squad.
  • Cardinals elevated DT Ben Stille to their active roster.  

  • Chargers signed OL Zack Bailey to their active roster.
  • Chargers elevated S Dean Marlowe to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Chargers waived S A.J. Finley.

  • Falcons elevated OT Tyler Vrabel and DT Timmy Horne to their active roster. (NFLTR)

  • Jets signed LB Sam Eguaveon to their active roster.
  • Jets placed OL Duane Brown on injured reserve.f (NFLTR)
  • Jets elevated OL Chris Glaser to their active roster.
  • Jets signed RB Xazavian Valladay to their practice squad.

  • Lions elevated S Brandon Joseph and OL Dan Skipper to their active roster. (NFLTR)

  • Vikings elevated WR Trishton Jackson to their active roster. 

