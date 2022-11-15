NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/15

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Broncos

Browns

Cardinals

Chargers

Colts

Cowboys

  • Cowboys placed C Alex Lindstrom on the practice squad injured list.
  • Cowboys released DE Mike Tafua from their practice squad.

Eagles

Giants

  • Giants signed DT Vernon Butler to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Falcons

  • Falcons signed DB Devon Key to their practice squad.

Lions

  • Lions re-signed CB A.J. Parker to their practice squad.

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Rams

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks activated DB Tre Brown from the PUP list.
  • Seahawks released WR Kevin Kassis from their practice squad.

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

