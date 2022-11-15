NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/15

49ers
- 49ers signed QB Jacob Eason and WR Dazz Newsome to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- 49ers placed WR Tajae Sharpe on the practice squad injured list.
- 49ers released QB Kurt Benkert from their practice squad.
Bears
- Bears placed RB Khalil Herbert on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears claimed DB Justin Layne off of waivers from the Giants.
- Bears waived DE Kingsley Jonathan.
Broncos
- Broncos placed RT Billy Turner on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos waived WR Tyrie Cleveland.
- Broncos signed DL Jonathan Harris to their active roster.
- Broncos activated OT Tom Compton from the PUP list.
- Broncos signed WR Victor Bolden to their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns signed DT Ben Stille from the Dolphins’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed DE Isaac Rochell to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Browns released WR Cyril Grayson from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals promoted OL Rashaad Coward to their active roster.
- Cardinals signed DL Michael Dogbe to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals waived K Tristan Vizcaino.
- Cardinals released LB Blake Lynch and OL Sage Doxtater from their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers signed DT Tyeler Davison off of the Browns’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed LB Tyrell Adams to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Colts released TE Darrell Daniels from their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed C Alex Lindstrom on the practice squad injured list.
- Cowboys released DE Mike Tafua from their practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles signed DB Marquise Blair to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed DT Vernon Butler to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed DB Devon Key to their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions re-signed CB A.J. Parker to their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers designated WR Randall Cobb to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Packers waived WR Amari Rodgers and RB Kylin Hill. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed EDGE Tim Ward to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed WR Dede Westbrook to their practice squad.
- Packers signed RB Patrick Taylor to their active roster.
Panthers
- Panthers signed CB T.J. Carrie to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Panthers released DB Kenny Robinson from their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots released WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey from their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams placed WR Cooper Kupp on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed RB Malcolm Brown to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints released RB Jordan Howard and RB Derrick Gore from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks activated DB Tre Brown from the PUP list.
- Seahawks released WR Kevin Kassis from their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers released OLB Hamilcar Rashed from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans claimed RB Eno Benjamin off of waivers from the Cardinals. (NFLTR)
- Texans waived CB Isaac Yiadom.
- Texans signed WR Alex Bachman and DB Will Redmond to their practice squad.
- Texans released WR Michael Young from their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans signed DL Larrell Murchison to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed LB Joe Schobert to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Titans placed CB Caleb Farley on injured reserve.
- Titans signed K Josh Lambo, CB Greg Mabin, LB Andre Smith and CB Davontae Harris to their practice squad.
- Titans released CB Shyheim Carter and OL Eric Smith from their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings signed CB Parry Nickerson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
