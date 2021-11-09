NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/9

Bengals
- Bengals claimed LB Clay Johnston off waivers from the Panthers.
- Bengals placed S Brandon Wilson and LB Akeem Davis-Gaither on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bengals placed LB Markus Bailey on the COVID-19 list.
Bills
- Bills placed WR Jake Kumerow on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos placed OL Graham Glasgow on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos waived CB Duke Dawson Jr.
- Broncos signed OL Austin Schlottmann to their active roster.
- Broncos waived WR David Moore and TE Caleb Wilson.
- Broncos signed LB Avery Williamson and OT Casey Tucker to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Broncos activate G Netane Muti from the COVID-19 list.
- Broncos placed DB Michael Ojemudia and LB Justin Strnad on the COVID-19 list.
Browns
- Browns signed G Wyatt Teller to a four-year, $56.8 million extension. (NFLTR)
- Browns placed RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Browns promoted WR Ja’Marcus Bradley and DT Sheldon Day to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed RB Brian Hill, S Nate Meadors and WR Isaiah Zuber to their practice squad.
- Browns released CB Tim Harris from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed TE Alex Ellis to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals promoted OL Marcus Henry to their active roster.
- Cardinals signed DL Zach Kerr to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals elevated OL Danny Isidora and LB Joe Walker to their active roster.
Chiefs
- Chiefs released TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart from their practice squad.
- Chiefs signed G Darryl Williams to their practice squad
Colts
- Colts designated CB T.J. Carrie to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed K Greg Zuerlein on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed C Evan Boehm to their practice squad
Eagles
- Eagles signed CB Craig James to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Eagles waived CB Mac McClain.
Falcons
- Falcons signed DB Chris Williamson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Falcons waived OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner and P Cam Nizialek.
Giants
Jets
- Jets placed S Marcus Maye and TE Tyler Kroft on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed S Elijah Riley off of the Eagles’ practice squad.
- Jets placed WR Denzel Mims on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed S Jalen Elliott to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed TE Nick Eubanks and WR Travis Jonsen to their practice squad.
- Lions designated QB Tim Boyle to return from injured reserve.
Panthers
- Panthers signed OL Aaron Monteiro to their practice squad.
- Panthers released QB Josh Love from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots activated QB Jarrett Stidham from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Patriots released CB Brian Poole from their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams placed TE Jacob Harris on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints waived LB Chase Hansen.
Steelers
- Steelers released K Josh Lambo from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed DE Demone Harris to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Texans claimed RB Royce Freeman off waivers from the Panthers. (NFLTR)
- Texans placed RB Scottie Phillips on injured reserve.
Titans
- Titans waived WR Josh Reynolds and DB Breon Borders. (NFLTR)
- Titans released DB Nate Brooks from their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings elevated DE Kenny Willekes to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Vikings signed DT T.Y. McGill and DE Nate Orchard to their practice squad.
Washington
- Washington signed K Joey Slye. (NFLTR)
- Washington waived K Chris Blewitt.
- Washington placed OT Saahdiq Charles on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!