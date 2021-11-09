NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/9

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Cardinals

Chiefs

  • Chiefs released TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart from their practice squad. 
  • Chiefs signed G Darryl Williams to their practice squad

Colts

Cowboys

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed C Evan Boehm to their practice squad

Eagles

  • Eagles signed CB Craig James to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Eagles waived CB Mac McClain.

Falcons

Giants

Jets

Lions

  • Lions signed S Jalen Elliott to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Lions signed TE Nick Eubanks and WR Travis Jonsen to their practice squad.
  • Lions designated QB Tim Boyle to return from injured reserve. 

Panthers

  • Panthers signed OL Aaron Monteiro to their practice squad.
  • Panthers released QB Josh Love from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Patriots

Rams

Saints

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

Washington

