NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/13

49ers
- 49ers signed DL Mike Dwumfour to their practice squad.
- 49ers placed CB Dontae Johnson on the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills signed WR Cole Beasley to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bills signed DT Brandin Bryant.
- Bills waived DT C.J. Brewer.
- Bills released WR Marquez Stevenson from their practice squad.
Broncos
- Broncos placed RB Mike Boone on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos released DE McTelvin Agim from their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers waived LB Olakunle Fatukasi.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed QB Carson Strong to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals waived CB Trayvon Mullen.
Colts
- Colts signed TE Nikola Kalinic to their active roster.
- Colts waived WR Keke Coutee.
- Colts signed WR Robert Foster to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed P Brett Kern. (NFLTR)
- Eagles placed P Arryn Siposs on injured reserve.
- Eagles signed S Anthony Harris to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Eagles released WR Auden Tate and S Marquise Blair from their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons signed LB Nate Landman to their practice squad.
- Falcons released OT Parker Ferguson from their practice squad.
- Falcons waived RB Damien Williams. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets placed LB Marcell Harris on the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
- Jets re-signed DL Marquiss Spencer to their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers signed T Jean Delance and C Michael Menet to their practice squad.
- Packers released WR Dede Westbrook and DT Jack Heflin from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers waived DT Daviyon Nixon. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed CB Tae Hayes to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Panthers released RB Nate McCrary from their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders signed G Netane Muti off of the Broncos’ practice squad.
- Raiders placed LB Jayon Brown on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed LB Kaua’i Mauga and G Willie Wright to their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans waived RB Eno Benjamin. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed RB Gerrid Doaks. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed QB Kevin Hogan, OLB Zach McCloud and G Jordan Roos to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
