NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/13

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers signed DL Mike Dwumfour to their practice squad.
  • 49ers placed CB Dontae Johnson on the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed QB Carson Strong to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals waived CB Trayvon Mullen.

Colts

Eagles

Falcons

  • Falcons signed LB Nate Landman to their practice squad. 
  • Falcons released OT Parker Ferguson from their practice squad. 
  • Falcons waived RB Damien Williams. (NFLTR)

Jets

Packers

  • Packers signed T Jean Delance and C Michael Menet to their practice squad.
  • Packers released WR Dede Westbrook and DT Jack Heflin from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Panthers

Raiders

  • Raiders signed G Netane Muti off of the Broncos’ practice squad. 
  • Raiders placed LB Jayon Brown on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Raiders signed LB Kaua’i Mauga and G Willie Wright to their practice squad.

Texans

Titans

