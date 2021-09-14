NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/14

49ers
- 49ers signed CB Dre Kirkpatrick. (NFLTR)
- 49ers signed RB Kerryon Johnson and LB Curtis Bolton to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- 49ers signed DB Dontae Johnson to their active roster.
- 49ers released WR Isaiah Zuber from their practice squad.
Bengals
- Bengals waived DB Donnie Lewis from injured reserve with a settlement.
Broncos
- Broncos placed WR Jerry Jeudy on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos promoted WR Kendall Hinton to their active roster
- Broncos placed CB Ronald Darby on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos promoted CB Nate Hairston to their active roster.
- Broncos signed CB Rojesterman Farris to their practice squad.
- Broncos signed WR Rico Gafford to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed S Andrew Adams to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers signed CB Pierre Desir and S Chris Cooper to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers released G Earl Watford from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers signed LS Carson Tinker.
Cardinals
- Cardinal waived TE Bruno Labelle from injured reserve.
Chiefs
- Chiefs released LB Omari Cobb from their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts signed S Andrew Sendejo. (NFLTR)
- Colts CB Chris Wilcox.
- Colts released S Sean Davis from their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed WR Robert Foster to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys signed K Lirim Hajrullahu to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed DT Raekwon Davis on the injured reserve list. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles placed T Le’Raven Clark on the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
- Eagles signed C Harry Crider to their practice squad.
- Eagles waived S Obi Melifonwu from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons released K Ellliot Fry, WR Juwan Green and TE David Wells from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions waived OL Tommy Kraemer.
Panthers
- Panthers waived K Ryan Santoso. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed K Zane Gonzalez off of the Lions’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Panthers re-signed CB Corn Elder to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Panthers re-signed CB Rashaan Melvin to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Panthers released G Mike Horton from their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders signed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens placed OL Tyre Phillips on injured reserve.
- Ravens released RB Trenton Cannon. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints placed WR Michael Thomas on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Saints re-signed DL Montravius Adams. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed WR Kenny Stills to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed DB Jeff Health to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Saints waived FB Adam Prentice.
- Saints signed OT Caleb Benenoch to their practice squad.
Texans
-
Texans signed DT Jaleel Johnson off of the Saints’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed TE Austin Fort to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington placed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Washington signed LB Jared Norris to their active roster.
