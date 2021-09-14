NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/14

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bengals

  • Bengals waived DB Donnie Lewis from injured reserve with a settlement. 

Broncos

Buccaneers

Cardinals

  • Cardinal waived TE Bruno Labelle from injured reserve.

Chiefs

  • Chiefs released LB Omari Cobb from their practice squad.

Colts

Cowboys

  • Cowboys signed WR Robert Foster to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Cowboys signed K Lirim Hajrullahu to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

  • Falcons released K Ellliot Fry, WR Juwan Green and TE David Wells from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Lions

  • Lions waived OL Tommy Kraemer.

Panthers

Raiders

Ravens

Saints

Texans

Titans

  • Titans signed TE Austin Fort to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Washington

