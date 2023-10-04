NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/4

49ers
- 49ers signed G Ilm Manning and RB Jeremy McNichols to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released RB Jack Colletto and DT Marlon Davidson from their practice squad.
Bears
- Bears signed DB Christian Matthew to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bears released DB Macon Clark from their practice squad.
Bills
- Bills designated OLB Von Miller to return from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos activated OLB Baron Browning from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Broncos released DE Randy Gregory. (NFLTR
- Broncos signed RB Dwayne Washington to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed WR Michael Bandy to their practice squad.
- Broncos designated DB P.J. Locke to return from injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Cardinals designated CB Garrett Williams from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals designated OL Dennis Daley to return from injured reserve.
Chargers
- Chargers traded CB J.C. Jackson to the Patriots. (NFLTR)
- Chargers claimed CB Essang Bassey off waivers from the Broncos. (NFLTR)
- Chargers waived DL Christopher Hinton.
Colts
- Colts designated RB Jonathan Taylor to return from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed WR Amari Rodgers to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Colts placed CB Dallis Flowers on injured reserve.
- Colts signed CB Darren Hall to their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins designated CB Nik Needham and G Robert Jones to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins signed DB Mark Milton to their practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles signed CB Bradley Roby to their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons placed WR Josh Ali on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed DT Eli Ankou off of the Bills’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets designated OT Carter Warren to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets designated S Jarrick Bernard-Converse from the PUP list.
Panthers
- Panthers designated G Austin Corbett to return from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Panthers designated TE Stephen Sullivan to return from injured reserve.
Patriots
- Chargers traded CB J.C. Jackson to the Patriots. (NFLTR)
- Patriots designated OL Riley Reiff, DE Trey Flowers, and S Cody Davis to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed DT Trysten Hill to their practice squad.
- Patriots released P Corliss Waitman from their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams designated WR Cooper Kupp and LB Ochaun Mathis to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens designated RB Keaton Mitchell to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed OL Cameron Erving to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers signed TE Rodney Williams to their active roster.
- Steelers signed WR Dez Fitzpatrick and TE Noah Gindorff to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans designated OT Tytus Howard and P Cameron Johnston to return from injured reserve.
- Texans placed OL Kendrick Green on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed DE Derek Rivers to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Texans designated DB Brandon Hill to return from injured reserve.
- Texans signed DT Taylor Stallworth to their practice squad.
- Texans placed DB Brandon Hill on the practice squad injured list.
Titans
- Titans signed TE Kevin Rader to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Titans re-signed WR Mason Kinsey to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings signed DT Junior Aho to their practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!