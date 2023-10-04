NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/4

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

  • Bears signed DB Christian Matthew to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Bears released DB Macon Clark from their practice squad.

Bills

Broncos

Cardinals

  • Cardinals designated CB Garrett Williams from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals designated OL Dennis Daley to return from injured reserve. 

Chargers

Colts

Dolphins

  • Dolphins designated CB Nik Needham and G Robert Jones to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Dolphins signed DB Mark Milton to their practice squad.

Eagles

Falcons

Jets

  • Jets designated OT Carter Warren to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Jets designated S Jarrick Bernard-Converse from the PUP list. 

Panthers

Patriots

Rams

  • Rams designated WR Cooper Kupp and LB Ochaun Mathis to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Ravens

  • Ravens designated RB Keaton Mitchell to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Saints

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

  • Vikings signed DT Junior Aho to their practice squad.

