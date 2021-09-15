NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/15

49ers
- 49ers claimed RB Trenton Cannon off of waivers from the Ravens. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears signed OL Alex Taylor to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bears waived TE Jake Butt from the retired list. (NFLTR)
- Bears released LB Jerrell Freeman from the suspended list.
Bengals
- Bengals placed S Ricardo Allen on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bengals promoted WR Trenton Irwin to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Bengals signed S Sean Davis to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers signed WR Maurice Ffrench to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Chargers placed WR Joe Reed on the practice squad injured list.
Colts
- Colts signed G/T Anthony Coyle to their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins activated TE Adam Shaheen from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed OL Danny Isidora, DL Mike Pennel and OL Bryan Witzmann to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets placed T Mekhi Becton, P Braden Mann, LB Blake Cashman and S Lamarcus Joyner on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets promoted S Jarrod Wilson and OL Isaiah Williams to their active roster.
- Jets signed OL Elijah Nkansah and LB Noah Dawkins to their practice squad.
- Jets signed P Thomas Morstead. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed LB B.J. Goodson. (NFLTR)
- Jets waived DB Corey Ballentine from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed WR Geronimo Allison to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed CB Daryl Worley to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Lions released WR Sage Surratt from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers activated OL John Miller from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed DT Damion Square off of the Bears’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed G Jordan Simmons off of the Seahawks’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders placed DT Gerald McCoy and OL Denzelle Good on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to their practice squad.
- Raiders released DB Madre Harper from their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens promoted DT Justin Ellis and DB Anthony Levine to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed DB Kevon Seymour and OT Andre Smith to their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints signed C Austin Reiter. (NFLTR)
- Saints promoted K Aldrick Rosas to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed DB Jordan Miller and C Austin Reiter to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks placed OL Ethan Pocic on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks promoted TE Jon Rhattigan to their active roster.
- Seahawks signed WR De’Quan Hampton, TE Michael Jacobson and WR Connor Wedington to their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans signed DB Grayland Arnold to their practice squad.
- Texans released CB Antonio Phillips from their practice squad.
- Texans signed DT Jaleel Johnson off of the Saints’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Texans placed DT Vincent Taylor on injured reserve.
Titans
- Titans promoted K Randy Bullock to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Titans placed S Amani Hooker on injured reserve.
- Titans signed TE Tommy Hudson to their practice squad.
