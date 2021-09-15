NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/15

Nate Bouda
49ers

Bears

Bengals

Chargers

  • Chargers signed WR Maurice Ffrench to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Chargers placed WR Joe Reed on the practice squad injured list. 

Colts

  • Colts signed G/T Anthony Coyle to their practice squad.

Dolphins

Falcons

Jets

Lions

Panthers

Raiders

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks placed OL Ethan Pocic on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks promoted TE Jon Rhattigan to their active roster.
  • Seahawks signed WR De’Quan Hampton, TE Michael Jacobson and WR Connor Wedington to their practice squad. 

Texans

  • Texans signed DB Grayland Arnold to their practice squad.
  • Texans released CB Antonio Phillips from their practice squad. 
  • Texans signed DT Jaleel Johnson off of the Saints’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Texans placed DT Vincent Taylor on injured reserve.

Titans

  • Titans promoted K Randy Bullock to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Titans placed S Amani Hooker on injured reserve.
  • Titans signed TE Tommy Hudson to their practice squad. 

