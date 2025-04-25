2026 Fifth-Year Option Tracker

Here’s our 2026 Fifth-Year Option Tracker for the 2021 draft class. We’ll be updating this post with the latest news regarding fifth-year options leading up to this year’s deadline, so be sure to check back for the latest.

Pick Team Player Pos. Option Salary Decision
1 JAX Travon Walker OLB $14,751,000 Exercised
2 DET Aidan Hutchinson DE $19,872,000 Exercised
3 HOU Derek Stingley Jr. CB $17,595,000  
4 NYJ Sauce Gardner CB $20,187,000 Expected
5 NYG Kayvon Thibodeaux OLB $14,751,000 Exercised
6 CAR Ikem Ekwonu OT $17,560,000  
7 NYG Evan Neal OT $16,685,000  
8 ATL Drake London WR $16,817,000  
9 SEA Charles Cross OT $17,560,000  
10 NYJ Garrett Wilson WR $16,817,000 Expected
11 NO Chris Olave WR $15,493,000 Exercised
12 DET Jameson Williams WR $15,493,000 Exercised
13 PHI Jordan Davis DT $12,938,000  
14 BAL Kyle Hamilton S $18,601,000  
15 HOU Kenyon Green OT $16,685,000  
16 PHI Jahan Dotson WR $16,817,000 Declined
 
 
17 LAC Zion Johnson G $17,560,000  
18 TEN Treylon Burks WR $15,493,000  
19 NO Trevor Penning OT $16,685,000 Declined
20 CLE Kenny Pickett QB $22,117,000  
21 KC Trent McDuffie CB $13,632,000  
22 GB Quay Walker LB $14,751,000  
23 BUF Kaiir Elam CB $12,682,000  
24 DAL Tyler Smith G $21,271,000 Exercised
25 BAL Tyler Linderbaum C $23,402,000  
26 NYJ Jermaine Johnson DE $13,922,000 Expected
27 JAX Devin Lloyd LB $14,751,000 Unlikely
28 GB Devonte Wyatt DT $12,938,000  
29 NE Cole Strange G $16,685,000  
30 KC George Karlaftis DE $15,196,000  
31 CIN Daxton Hill S $9,267,000  
32 MIN Lewis Cine S $9,267,000 Released
 
 

