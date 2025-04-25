Here’s our 2026 Fifth-Year Option Tracker for the 2021 draft class. We’ll be updating this post with the latest news regarding fifth-year options leading up to this year’s deadline, so be sure to check back for the latest.

2026 Fifth-Year Option Tracker

Pick Team Player Pos. Option Salary Decision 1 JAX Travon Walker OLB $14,751,000 Exercised 2 DET Aidan Hutchinson DE $19,872,000 Exercised 3 HOU Derek Stingley Jr. CB $17,595,000 4 NYJ Sauce Gardner CB $20,187,000 Expected 5 NYG Kayvon Thibodeaux OLB $14,751,000 Exercised 6 CAR Ikem Ekwonu OT $17,560,000 7 NYG Evan Neal OT $16,685,000 8 ATL Drake London WR $16,817,000 9 SEA Charles Cross OT $17,560,000 10 NYJ Garrett Wilson WR $16,817,000 Expected 11 NO Chris Olave WR $15,493,000 Exercised 12 DET Jameson Williams WR $15,493,000 Exercised 13 PHI Jordan Davis DT $12,938,000 14 BAL Kyle Hamilton S $18,601,000 15 HOU Kenyon Green OT $16,685,000 16 PHI Jahan Dotson WR $16,817,000 Declined

17 LAC Zion Johnson G $17,560,000 18 TEN Treylon Burks WR $15,493,000 19 NO Trevor Penning OT $16,685,000 Declined 20 CLE Kenny Pickett QB $22,117,000 21 KC Trent McDuffie CB $13,632,000 22 GB Quay Walker LB $14,751,000 23 BUF Kaiir Elam CB $12,682,000 24 DAL Tyler Smith G $21,271,000 Exercised 25 BAL Tyler Linderbaum C $23,402,000 26 NYJ Jermaine Johnson DE $13,922,000 Expected 27 JAX Devin Lloyd LB $14,751,000 Unlikely 28 GB Devonte Wyatt DT $12,938,000 29 NE Cole Strange G $16,685,000 30 KC George Karlaftis DE $15,196,000 31 CIN Daxton Hill S $9,267,000 32 MIN Lewis Cine S $9,267,000 Released