Here’s our 2026 Fifth-Year Option Tracker for the 2021 draft class. We’ll be updating this post with the latest news regarding fifth-year options leading up to this year’s deadline, so be sure to check back for the latest.
2026 Fifth-Year Option Tracker
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Pos.
|Option Salary
|Decision
|1
|JAX
|Travon Walker
|OLB
|$14,751,000
|Exercised
|2
|DET
|Aidan Hutchinson
|DE
|$19,872,000
|Exercised
|3
|HOU
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|CB
|$17,595,000
|4
|NYJ
|Sauce Gardner
|CB
|$20,187,000
|Expected
|5
|NYG
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|OLB
|$14,751,000
|Exercised
|6
|CAR
|Ikem Ekwonu
|OT
|$17,560,000
|7
|NYG
|Evan Neal
|OT
|$16,685,000
|8
|ATL
|Drake London
|WR
|$16,817,000
|9
|SEA
|Charles Cross
|OT
|$17,560,000
|10
|NYJ
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|$16,817,000
|Expected
|11
|NO
|Chris Olave
|WR
|$15,493,000
|Exercised
|12
|DET
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|$15,493,000
|Exercised
|13
|PHI
|Jordan Davis
|DT
|$12,938,000
|14
|BAL
|Kyle Hamilton
|S
|$18,601,000
|15
|HOU
|Kenyon Green
|OT
|$16,685,000
|16
|PHI
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|$16,817,000
|Declined
|17
|LAC
|Zion Johnson
|G
|$17,560,000
|18
|TEN
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|$15,493,000
|19
|NO
|Trevor Penning
|OT
|$16,685,000
|Declined
|20
|CLE
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|$22,117,000
|21
|KC
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|$13,632,000
|22
|GB
|Quay Walker
|LB
|$14,751,000
|23
|BUF
|Kaiir Elam
|CB
|$12,682,000
|24
|DAL
|Tyler Smith
|G
|$21,271,000
|Exercised
|25
|BAL
|Tyler Linderbaum
|C
|$23,402,000
|26
|NYJ
|Jermaine Johnson
|DE
|$13,922,000
|Expected
|27
|JAX
|Devin Lloyd
|LB
|$14,751,000
|Unlikely
|28
|GB
|Devonte Wyatt
|DT
|$12,938,000
|29
|NE
|Cole Strange
|G
|$16,685,000
|30
|KC
|George Karlaftis
|DE
|$15,196,000
|31
|CIN
|Daxton Hill
|S
|$9,267,000
|32
|MIN
|Lewis Cine
|S
|$9,267,000
|Released
