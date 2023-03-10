NFL Transactions: Friday 3/10

49ers
- 49ers signed OL Colton McKivitz. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears re-signed LS Patrick Scales. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos released RB Chase Edmonds. (NFLTR)
- Broncos released CB Ronald Darby. (NFLTR)
- Broncos released G Graham Glasgow. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers re-signed ERFA G Nick Leverett. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals re-signed WR Greg Dortch. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders signed OL Drew Himmelman. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins re-signed RB Salvon Ahmed. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles re-signed DE Brandon Graham. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets waived WR Rodney Adams and DB Zane Lewis. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers released LB Damien Wilson. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots released P Jake Bailey. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders re-signed G Netane Muti. (NFLTR)
- Raiders re-signed OL Brandon Parker. (NFLTR)
- Raiders re-signed TE Jesper Horsted. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams released OLB Leonard Floyd. (NFLTR)
- Rams waived TE Roger Carter, DB T.J. Carter, WR J.J. Koski, TE Jared Pinkney, WR Jaquarii Roberson, WR Jerreth Sterns and DE Brayden Thomas. (NFLTR)
Saints
Steelers
- Steelers released CB William Jackson. (NFLTR)
- Steelers waived DB Carlins Platel.
Titans
Vikings
- Vikings released WR Adam Thielen. (NFLTR)
- Vikings waived CB Cameron Dantzler. (NFLTR)
