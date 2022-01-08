NFL Transactions: Saturday 1/8

49ers
- 49ers activated S Jimmie Ward, CB K’Waun Williams, and CB Dontae Johnson from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- 49ers activated CB Emmanuel Moseley from injured reserve.
- 49ers elevated CB Darqueze Dennard, LB Mark Nzeocha, and LB Curtis Robinson to their active roster.
Bears
- Bears signed WR Dazz Newsome to their active roster.
Bengals
- Bengals elevated QB Jake Browning, DT Mike Daniels, K Elliott Fry, S Trayvon Henderson, DE Noah Spence, OL Keaton Sutherland, WR Trent Taylor and DT Renell Wren to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns activated RB D’Ernest Johnson from the COVID-19 list.
- Browns placed CB Denzel Ward on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Browns waived LB Willie Harvey Jr.
- Browns elevated G Hjalte Froholdt, CB Brian Allen, S Adrian Colbert, CB Herb Miller and DE Curtis Weaver to their active roster.
- Browns placed LB Malcolm Smith on the COVID-19 list.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed WR Cyril Grayson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers activated OL Aaron Stinnie from injured reserve.
- Buccaneers elevated RB Kenjon Barner and TE Darren Fells to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Cardinals elevated TE David Wells and LB Tahir Whitehead to their active roster.
Chargers
- Chargers waived DB Essang Bassey.
- Chargers activated OLB Kyler Fackrell from injured reserve.
Colts
- Colts activated WR Parris Campbell from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Colts elevated CB Anthony Chesley, S Will Redmond and DT Chris Williams to their active roster.
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed S Jayron Kearse and S Darian Thompson on the COVID-19 list.
- Cowboys activated TE Blake Jarwin from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys elevated S Tyler Coyle, RB JaQuan Hardy and RB Ito Smith to their active roster.
Eagles
- Eagles elevated T Kayode Awosika, LB Christian Elliss, DB Jared Mayden, CB Mac McCain, TE Richard Rodgers, TE Noah Togiai, T Casey Tucker, DT Raequan Williams, RB Jason Huntley, and DB Marvin Wilson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Eagles signed K Matt McCrane to their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons elevated WR Austin Trammell to their active roster.
Giants
- Giants signed WR David Sills to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Giants elevated QB Brian Lewerke and WR Alex Bachman to their active roster.
- Giants signed QB Clayton Thorson to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars elevated P Joseph Charlton, RB Nathan Cottrell, QB Danny Etling, WR Josh Hammond, OL Badara Traore and OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets waived DE Shaq Lawson and S Sharrod Neasman. (NFLTR)
- Jets elevated DE Ronnie Blair, WR Tarik Black and OL Ross Pierschbacher to their active roster.
Lions
- Lions activated OTs Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed CB Savion Smith to their practice squad.
- Lions waived cut WR Juwan Green and RB Rodney Smith.
- Lions elevated LB Tavante Beckett and T Dan Skipper to their active roster.
Packers
- Packers activated OL Josh Myers from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Packers elevated DL Abdullah Anderson and LB La’Darius Hamilton to their active roster.
Panthers
- Panthers signed TE Stephen Sullivan to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Panthers elevated RB Reggie Bonnafon, WR C.J. Saunders, CB Madre Harper, DT Frank Herron, and WR Keith Kirkwood to their active roster.
- Panthers signed K Dominik Eberle to their practice squad.
- Panthers released CB Jalen Julius from their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots elevated S Sean Davis, DT Daniel Ekuale and CB D’Angelo Ross to their active roster.
Raiders
- Raiders signed WR Tyron Johnson to their active roster.
- Raiders waived TE Daniel Helm.
- Raiders activated TE Derek Carrier from injured reserve.
- Raiders elevated DT Damion Square and G Lester Cotton to their active roster.
Rams
- Rams elevated DB Jake Gervase to their active roster.
- Rams signed DB Grant Haley.
- Rams signed K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker to their active roster.
- Rams waived DB Juju Hughes.
Ravens
- Ravens elevated S Tony Jefferson, OT Jaryd Jones-Smith, DT Isaiah Mack and TE Tony Poljan to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints placed OT Caleb Benenoch on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Saints elevated C Will Clapp, DT Malcolm Roach and DB KeiVarae Russell to their active roster.
Seahawks
- Seahawks placed OT Brandon Shell on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed TE Tyler Mabry to their active roster.
- Seahawks placed G Kyle Fuller on the COVID-19 list.
- Seahawks elevated WR Cody Thompson, DB Michael Jackson, DB Josh Jones and WR Aaron Fuller to their active roster.
Steelers
- Steelers waived DE Isaiah Buggs.
- Steelers activated CB Joe Haden and C Kendrick Green from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Steelers placed WR James Washington on the COVID-19 list.
- Steelers elevated G Rashaad Coward.
- Steelers signed K Sam Sloman to their practice squad.
- Steelers released WR Tyler Vaughns from their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans elevated Michael Dwumfour, Jalen Camp and Connor Strachan to their active roster.
Titans
- Titans promoted DL Kevin Strong, DL Da’Shawn Hand, and RB Jordan Wilkins to the active roster. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived RB Jeremy McNichols.
Vikings
- Vikings activated G Ezra Cleveland, OT Christian Darrisaw and CB Parry Nickerson from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Vikings signed TE Zach Davidson and DE Kenny Willekes to their active roster.
- Vikings activated TE Ben Ellefson from injurd reserve.
- Vikings elevated LB Tuf Borland, CB Bryan Mills, S Myles Dorn, DT T.Y. McGill, CB Parry Nickerson and CB Tye Smith to their active roster.
Washington
- Washington placed TE Ricky Seals-Jones on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Washington placed LB Jordan Kunaszyk on the COVID-19 list.
- Washington signed DE William Bradley-King and S Jeremy Reaves to their active roster.
- Washington elevated FB Alex Armah and TE Temarrick Hemingway to their active roster.
