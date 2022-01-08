NFL Transactions: Saturday 1/8

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bengals

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Colts

Cowboys

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

  • Giants signed WR David Sills to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Giants elevated QB Brian Lewerke and WR Alex Bachman to their active roster. 
  • Giants signed QB Clayton Thorson to their practice squad.

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

Washington

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply