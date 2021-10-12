NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/12

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bengals

Broncos

  • Broncos released WR Josh Malone from their practice squad.

Browns

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

  • Falcons signed TE Parker Hesse to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons released K Elliott Fry and OLB George Obinna from their practice squad.

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

  • Lions placed WR Quintez Cephus on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Lions signed WR Javon McKinley to their practice squad.
  • Lions released TE Jared Pinkney from their practice squad.
  • Lions signed CB Mark Gilbert off of the Steelers’ practice squad. (NFLTR)

Panthers

  • Panthers signed OT Austen Pleasants to their practice squad.

Rams

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

  • Texans signed G Cole Toner to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Texans signed WR Chris Moore to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Texans released DB Shyheim Carter from their practice squad. 

Titans

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply