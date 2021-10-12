NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/12

49ers
- 49ers waived RB Jacques Patrick and CB Davontae Harris. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears re-signed LB Rashad Smith to their practice squad.
Bengals
- Bengals placed CB Trae Waynes on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bengals released P Drue Chrisman from their practice squad.
- Bengals signed CB Holton Hill and RB Elijah Holyfield to their practice squad.
Broncos
- Broncos released WR Josh Malone from their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns placed T Chris Hubbard, FB Andy Janovich and S M.J. Stewart on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed FB Johnny Stanton and DE Joe Jackson to their active roster.
- Browns signed OT Alex Taylor to their practice squad.
- Browns activated CB Tim Harris from the COVID-19 list.
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed OLB Chandler Jones on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released WR Josh Doctson and CB Luq Barcoo from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals activated TE Darrell Daniels from the COVID-19 list.
Chargers
- Chargers placed OL Oday Aboushi on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chargers signed G Senio Kelemete off of the 49ers’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs placed RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs signed RB Elijah McGuire to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs waived WR Daurice Fountain. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs signed RB Derrick Gore and OT Prince Tega Wanogho to their active roster.
- Chiefs signed LB Darius Harris to their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts signed T Greg Senat and DT Antwaun Woods to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Colts placed S Ibraheim Campbell on the practice squad injured list.
Dolphins
- Dolphins designated QB Tua Tagovailoa for return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins signed WR Travis Fulgham to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins released WR Brandon Powell from their practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles placed TE Dallas Goedert on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed TE Parker Hesse to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Falcons released K Elliott Fry and OLB George Obinna from their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed OL Rashaad Coward. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars placed OL Brandon Linder on injured reserve.
- Jaguars signed WR Josh Imatorbhebhe, RB Kerrith Whyte Jr and OL Jared Hocker to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets released DB Sheldrick Redwine from their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions placed WR Quintez Cephus on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed WR Javon McKinley to their practice squad.
- Lions released TE Jared Pinkney from their practice squad.
- Lions signed CB Mark Gilbert off of the Steelers’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed OT Austen Pleasants to their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams placed CB Darious Williams on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Rams activated OL Tremayne Anchrum from injured reserve.
Ravens
- Ravens placed OL Ben Cleveland on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints placed K Cody Parkey on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed DT Christian Ringo.
- Saints signed K Brian Johnson off of the Bears’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Saints released OT Derrick Kelly and LB Wynton McManis from their practice squad.
- Saints released CB Desmond Trufant and DB Brian Poole. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks designated C Ethan Pocic to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed WR Anthony Miller and DL Isaiah Mack to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Steelers released NT Eli Ankou from their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans signed G Cole Toner to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed WR Chris Moore to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Texans released DB Shyheim Carter from their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans placed OT Ty Sambrailo on the retired list. (NFLTR)
- Titans placed P Brett Kern on the COVID-19 list.
- Titans waived DL Woodrow Hamilton.
- Titans signed OL Derwin Gray and OL James Murray to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings re-signed WR Dan Chisena.
